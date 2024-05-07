Delta Faucet Company Earns Third Consecutive J.D. Power Certification for Outstanding Customer Service

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Delta Faucet Company, a leader in branded kitchen and bathroom products including faucet fixtures, sinks and accessories, has earned the prestigious J.D. Power Customer Service distinction for providing outstanding service to customers who call for support. The recognition reinforces the company's unwavering commitment to its customers, delivering exceptional support experiences, and elevating the industry's standard of service.

"We are thrilled to once again receive the J.D. Power Customer Service distinction," said Jill Ehnes, President at Delta Faucet Company. "At Delta Faucet Company, we work every day to earn each customer's trust. We do this by listening actively, going above and beyond, responding quickly, and continually enhancing quality and service. This recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to providing unparalleled customer service."

J.D. Power, a leader in consumer insights and data analytics, utilizes a rigorous process to recognize certification for Customer Service, applying a comprehensive survey that measures satisfaction, operational excellence, loyalty, and advocacy with assisted phone channels and interactive voice response (IVR) routing. Throughout their evaluation process, J.D. Power completes staff interviews, on-site assessments, and evaluates best practices across more than 20 categories known to drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Delta Faucet Company earned certification by exceeding the standards for customer satisfaction and for operational excellence.

"Customer trust is core to who we are at Delta Faucet Company, and it drives our customer solutions team," said Julie Brown, Senior Director of Customer Solutions. "Earning this recognition three years in a row is a testament to the importance we place on equipping our contact center with cutting-edge tools, training and coaching to address the needs of both our customers and our installation partners."

For more information about the J.D. Power Customer Service distinction, please visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

About Delta Faucet Company

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Delta Faucet Company is a leader in faucets, bath and shower fixtures, and related accessories. The company's legacy faucet and fixture brands include Delta®, Brizo®, Peerless®, and Kraus®. Combining design and innovation, Delta Faucet Company's extensive product line suits both residential and commercial buildings.

Delta Faucet Company is a place where passion flows. From the design of smart solutions to the way employees interact with suppliers and customers, the company's efforts come to life in their products. For more information about Delta Faucet Company, visit deltafaucetcompany.com.

