Delta Faucet Company Wins a 2019 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Faucet Company was named a 2019 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award winner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week. Delta Faucet Company, manufacturer of Brizo®, Delta® and Peerless® products, is a three-time WaterSense Partner of the Year winner and, now, a five-time recipient of the Sustained Excellence Award – the highest partner recognition for continued, exemplary efforts to advance the WaterSense program and water efficiency.

"Delta Faucet Company strives to produce and promote innovative kitchen and bath products that help conserve water without sacrificing performance," said Ken Roberts, Delta Faucet Company president. "With that goal in mind, we are honored to receive a WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for the fifth year as it demonstrates our steadfast commitment to improving water efficiency and our ongoing efforts to educate consumers and trade professionals on the benefits of the WaterSense program."

Delta Faucet Company conducted a variety of programming throughout 2018 to emphasize the importance of water efficiency. Innovative product announcements, design industry engagement and ongoing marketing efforts all work to underscore and increase overall awareness of the WaterSense program. The Delta brand specifically collaborated with the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian® Design Museum for a second year to unveil a concept faucet—Avvalo™— designed to provide a sensorial awakening with water. The event put WaterSense-labeled products in the spotlight for attendees to experience.

Delta Faucet Company introduced 12 WaterSense-labeled products at the 2018 International Builders' Show and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, including the Delta Stryke™ Bathroom Collection, Levoir™ Bath Collection by Brizo and Peerless Precept™ Bath Collection, all boasting water-saving flow rates for both bath faucets and shower heads. In 2018, Delta Faucet Company offered 3,630 WaterSense-labeled SKUs.

With a commitment to education, the Company conducted six different Continuing Education Unit (CEU) courses for more than 3,400 trade professionals and 36 e-learning courses for employees, sales representatives and customers. Based in Indianapolis, Delta Faucet Company hosted more than 900 industry professionals for firsthand experiences with Delta WaterSense-labeled products, including shower heads with H 2 Okinetic® Technology. Additionally, the Delta brand served as a primary sponsor of the 2018 and 2019 HGTV Dream Homes, welcoming nine influential bloggers to tour homes and experience its products in person.

Since 2006, WaterSense partners have helped consumers save more than 3.4 trillion gallons of water. In addition to water savings, WaterSense-labeled products have helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 462.5 billion kilowatt hours—enough to power more than 44.4 million homes for a year—and save $84.2 billion in water and energy bills. The WaterSense program currently has more than 2,000 organizational partners. 1

"Our partners have made water-saving products, homes, and programs accessible across the nation and have educated millions on the importance of water conservation," said Veronica Blette, Chief, WaterSense Branch. "These WaterSense award winners are leading the fight against water waste to save our most precious resource."

For more information about the WaterSense program, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

About Delta Faucet Company

Founded by Masco Corporation in 1954 with the introduction of the single-handle kitchen faucet, Delta Faucet Company is proud to be America's faucet innovation leader, featuring Brizo®, Delta®, and Peerless® products. A WaterSense® partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Delta Faucet is a global organization that offers kitchen faucets, bath faucets, shower heads, shower systems, toilets and related accessories, selling products in more than 53 countries. For more information, visit www.deltafaucet.com.

About WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.

Links to additional resources

Delta Online Press Room

About Masco Corporation

SOURCE Delta Faucet Company

Related Links

http://www.deltafaucet.com

