Delta Faucet Unveils New Innovations and Collections Built for Real Life at KBIS 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a human-first approach to design and innovation, Delta Faucet is debuting its brand-new lineup of collections and innovations at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Feb. 27-29, in Las Vegas, Nev. (Booth #N2037).

Delta Faucet debuts Touch2O®with Touchless™ Technology designed to make multi-tasking in the kitchen easier. Delta® Clarifi™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System

"We're so excited to showcase how our newest innovations make a real impact in the home," said Rachel Day, Delta Faucet associate brand manager. "Not only are our faucets and fixtures beautifully designed, they're also created to help our consumers take on the constant demands of daily life and still bring individual style into their favorite places. Our products are built for real homes and real messes to make daily tasks easier."

New Delta® product offerings featured at KBIS include:

Delta® Touch2O® with Touchless™ Technology (available now): Makes multi-tasking in the kitchen easy: simply place your hand near the faucet, tap the faucet surface, or use standard handle activation to start and stop the flow of water. The TempSense® Indicator shows water temperature, changing from blue to magenta to red as temperature increases.

Delta® Clarifi™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System (available winter 2024): Filters out more than 90 contaminants from your drinking water, including lead, microplastics, chemicals, PFAS, pharmaceuticals, nitrates, and heavy metals. The system is certified against National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) standards and is designed for reliable, easy-to-use in-home water filtration.

Delta® Clarifi™ Shower Filter (available winter 2024): Reduces impurities, such as chlorine and sediment, that may cause dry skin and hair from your shower. Simply attach the patented design to your current supply line and shower head.

Broderick® Bath Collection (available now): Serves as a true centerpiece in the bathroom, inspired by exposed hardware and the depth of heritage found in traditional design.

Velum™ Bath Collection (available now): Features two different spout options, curved and flat. Versatile style meets clean curves to bring tastefully simple design to the bathroom.

Albion™ Bath Collection: Brings dimensional style to your bath with a soft touch of curves rooted in angular geometries inspired by modern architecture.

Renaldi™ Kitchen Collection (available fall 2024): Commands the kitchen with asymmetrical, statuesque design. Inspired by classic columns, this faucet revives traditional style while still looking timeless.

Almari™ Pull-Out Kitchen Faucet (available fall 2024): Brings sleek elegance and dynamic curves to your kitchen. The pull-out spout swivels 120 degrees and features aerated and standard spray modes with an easy push button.

KBIS attendees are encouraged to come and visit the Delta Faucet booth and experience the 2024 innovations in person. For more information about Delta® kitchen and bath products, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

About Delta Faucet Company

Delta Faucet Company exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve every-day needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet Company offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bath faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet Company is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

