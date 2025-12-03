Delta Faucet Wins Good Housekeeping Annual Bath and Kitchen Awards

The Delta® HydroRain® Two-In-One Showerhead with ProClean® Spray Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2025 Bath Awards and the Delta® Clarifi™ Tankless Under Sink 6-Stage Reverse Osmosis System Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Kitchen Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping has announced the best bath and kitchen products in its 2025 Bath Awards and 2026 Kitchen Awards respectively. The Delta® 6-Setting HydroRain® Two-In-One Showerhead with ProClean® Spray was selected by experts as the best "spa-style stream" in the 2025 Bath Awards and in the 2026 Kitchen Awards, the Delta® Clarifi™ Tankless Under Sink 6-Stage Reverse Osmosis System was recognized as the best "space-saving purifier." The full list of award winners can be found on GoodHouskeeping.com.

The Delta® HydroRain® Two-in-One Shower Head with ProClean™ Spray is an easy upgrade to transform showering into a functional yet spa-like experience. The Delta® Clarifi™ Tankless Under Sink 6-Stage Reverse Osmosis System is a best-in-class system certified to filter out more than 90 contaminants from drinking water.

"Good Housekeeping is an expert authority in both the bath and kitchen spaces, so it is such an honor to receive these accolades from them," says Melissa Tate, Director of Delta Brand Marketing at Delta Faucet. "Delta showerheads, filtration systems and fixtures bring impactful innovation and problem-solving ease to any home, and we're thrilled that the experts at Good Housekeeping agree."

With its dual functionality, the Delta® HydroRain® Two-in-One Shower Head with ProClean™ Spray transforms showering to create an immersive, spa-like experience with the dual raincan and handshower and H2Okinetic® Technology sculpting water into a unique pattern. The hand shower features the ProClean™ spray which cleans shower surfaces two times faster than standard sprays, making it easy and effortless to keep your shower tile clean.

The Delta® Clarifi™ Tankless Under Sink 6-Stage Reverse Osmosis System is certified to filter out more than 90 contaminants from your drinking water, using 6 filtration stages to reduce chlorine, pharmaceuticals, microplastics and more. Designed for easy DIY maintenance, this best-in-class system saves over 60% of under-sink space compared to tanked systems with its sleek design.

