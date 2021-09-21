Delta Financial Group Receives Significant Growth Investment from an Affiliate of Peak Rock Capital

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Financial Group ("Delta"), an equipment finance platform that provides capital for enterprise-level, business-critical equipment, has received a significant strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital LLC ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm.

The structured growth investment will empower Delta to execute an innovative, scalable, and institutional approach to the $1.4 trillion equipment finance and leasing market. Delta, established by a team of industry professionals and military veterans, primarily focuses on enterprise scale "Fair Market Value" operating leases of mission-critical assets across a range of industries. The company's core social impact objective is to engage and benefit the military veteran community.

"This partnership with Peak Rock is truly transformative for our business. It reflects a mutual recognition of the compelling opportunities and Delta's unique position in the marketplace. Peak Rock's experience in the financial and capital markets makes them an ideal partner for Delta, as we continue to originate and manage high quality assets, provide best-in-class solutions to our customers and build out an exceptional team," said Dave Riggleman, CEO & Managing Partner of Delta Financial.

"We are excited to develop and grow our equipment finance and asset management platform. Our architecture, products, and services are carefully structured to position us for strong and sustainable growth" said Adam Woodard, CIO & Managing Partner of Delta Financial.

Nick Basso, Managing Director at Peak Rock, said, "Delta has assembled an exceptional team to capitalize on the market opportunity in equipment finance, creating an engine that powers leasing for essential equipment across a diverse universe of industries and asset classes. The team has an excellent reputation in the industry for its service, knowledge, and problem solving. We are excited to partner with Dave, Adam and the entire organization as they position Delta for rapid growth."

About Delta Financial Group

Delta Financial Group is an independent equipment finance platform that finances business-critical equipment across a wide range of industries and asset classes. Delta Financial Group was formed by a team of industry professionals and military veterans with a strong track record and network in both equipment finance and commercial lending. For more information, visit www.leasedelta.com.

About Peak Rock Capital

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

