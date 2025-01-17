Delta Force Season STARFALL Coming January 18th

News provided by

Team Jade

Jan 17, 2025, 01:07 ET

Two New Warfare Maps, Expanded Operations Map, New Weapons, and Operator Joining the Fray

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Operators, strap in for action! Team Jade announces that the latest season for Delta Force entitled STARFALL, bringing tons of new content to the game will go live at 6:00 pm Friday, Pacific Time January 18th including:

  • Two new Warfare maps: Trainwreck and Knife Edge
  • Operations maps extension
  • Two new mini-modes: Capture the Flag and Hot Zone
  • One new Engineer Operator: Sineva
  • Operator mobility extension
  • New items including weapons, vehicles and more
  • Various upgrades to Warfare and Operations
  • Improvements to UI/UX about in-game rewards
Delta Force Season STARFALL
Delta Force Season STARFALL

For more information about Delta Force visit our official website and YouTube channel, with additional updates found on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Delta Force

Delta Force is the well-received free-to-play tactical shooter, serving as the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series. Featuring large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more, Delta Force can now be downloaded for free via its website, Delta Force on Steam and Epic Games Store pages.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600534/Delta_Force_Season_STARFALL.jpg

