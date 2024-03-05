Delta Honored Among Clarivate's Global Top 100 Innovators for Third Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, today announced its third consecutive inclusion in the Top 100 Global Innovators™ by Clarivate as recognition for its significant contribution to innovation and its strong intellectual property portfolio. As of the end of 2023, Delta has obtained an accumulated total of 16,703 approved patents worldwide. In 2023 alone, 1,283 Delta's patents were approved across the world, representing nearly a 20% YoY increase, showcasing its steady growth in technology development. Delta's patents cover a wide spectrum of fields, including power electronics, mobility, automation, and infrastructure, as well as new business development and forward-looking technologies.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "To feature as a Top 100 Global Innovator is no mean feat as maintaining an edge in the innovation ecosystem is harder than ever. Organizations must balance experimentation and risk with discipline and reward. Delta Electronics shows consistent innovative performance, especially in the influence and success of its inventions in the global market. We congratulate Delta Electronics for being named a Top 100 Global Innovator for three consecutive years."

Karl Yeh, Delta's General Counsel, said, "Delta places great importance on innovation as we commonly invest close to 8% of our annual revenues in R&D. Through close collaboration between our legal intellectual property and business groups, along with a systematic patent evaluation mechanism, we actively pursue opportunities to enhance our patent portfolio. Delta has 73 research centers and over 10,000 R&D engineers worldwide. Our patent applications are primarily distributed in the Greater China Region, North America, while also gradually increasing in India and Southeast Asia. In addition to our continued focus on power electronics R&D, we are also strengthening our patent portfolio in AI server power, thermal solutions,data centers, smart energy solutions, and electric vehicles."

Clarivate is a leading global provider of information services and has been publishing the Top 100 Global Innovators report annually since 2012. By conducting comprehensive comparative analysis of global patent data, Clarivate evaluates the strength of each patent's innovation and uses it as the benchmark to measure innovation capabilities. Clarivate sets two qualifying criteria for candidate institutions and calculates their patent innovation output over the past five years. Delta's inclusion in this prestigious list represents its outstanding performance and continuous efforts in the field of innovation, demonstrating its significant innovation strengths and influence in the global market.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed in the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

