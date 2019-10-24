Delta Honored as a Taiwan Top 20 Global Brand for Nine Consecutive Years

TAIPEI, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been successfully selected as one of the top 20 Taiwanese global brands for the 9th consecutive year with a brand value of USD297 million in 2019 in the prestigious Best Taiwan Global Brands assessment. In the aforementioned annual survey, which is organized by the Industrial Development Bureau and executed by Interbrand, Delta became the fastest Taiwanese large industrial brand in regards to brand value growth with a 12% year-on-year surge. Through its focus on the development of game-changing megatrends, such as smart green cities, 5G and 8K, as well as its devotion to corporate social responsibility, Delta has been able to increase its brand value to a historic high.

Ms. Shan Shan Guo, Delta's chief brand officer, remarked, "2019 has presented us with both opportunities and challenges. 5G technology is gradually entering its commercialization stage to become a key foundation of smart cities, and Delta is leveraging its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its strong IoT-based solution integration capabilities to nurture energy-efficient transportation, buildings, manufacturing and infrastructure for those cities. We have also utilized our display, power and thermal management technologies to create the world's first 36,000-lumen DLP® 8K laser projector, which demonstrates Delta's capabilities to seize business opportunities in the 8K broadcasting of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. We are also cooperating with the Oriental Pearl Group to enable the world's first 8K imaging lab to develop innovative business models in the projection display field. Earlier this year, we have also acquired a majority stake in Delta Electronics (Thailand) to enhance our global manufacturing capabilities and customer service reach amidst a series of geopolitical risks."

Innovation is a core focus for Delta as it commonly invests 7-8% of its annual revenues into R&D to advance its software/hardware integration expertise and realize IoT-based smart green solutions that help cities reduce their carbon footprint. Moreover, Delta is centered on improving efficiency for buildings with its IoT-based building management platforms and for low-carbon transportation with its bi-directional electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage solutions. The world's first LEED Platinum-certified data center at Delta's headquarters green building in Taipei is also a testament of its unique prowess in advancing energy-efficient information and communications infrastructure.

Delta's business development is closely aligned with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) best practices. Following its presence at COP24 in Poland last year, where it promoted ways to improve energy resilience in cities along prominent think tanks, Delta will continue advocating for sustainable development at the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Santiago, Chile in December. The COP25 Green Zone will include a movie theater where Delta's leading 8K projection technology will showcase the world's first 8K environmental documentary film, "Water with Life", to inspire people from around the world on the importance of protecting the water resources of their planet. A few weeks ago, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) selected Delta as a member of the DJSI World Index for the 9th consecutive year, and named it as the industry leader within the Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components sector for its superior environment, social and governance (ESG) performance in 2019.

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow", Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change.

Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

