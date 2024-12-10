Delta Honored as Top 10 Best Taiwan Global Brands

Achieving record high brand value this year with an annual increase of 9%

TAIPEI, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, was selected as one of the "2024 Best Taiwan Global Brands" for the 14th year in a row, ranking among Taiwan's top 10 global brands. Delta's brand was valued at US $$ 593 million, a noteworthy surge of 9 % from 2023. "The Best Taiwan Global Brands" is organized by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by Interbrand, an international brand valuation institution commissioned by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, said, "The AI boom in 2024 has led to a substantial increase in power demand from data centers. Delta's high-efficiency power and thermal management, passive components, and infrastructure solutions have made us a key partner for world-leading AI chipmakers, CSPs (Cloud Service Providers), and server manufacturers. This highlights Delta's technological advantages and leadership in the AI realm. Moreover, we have accelerated the development of Delta's Solutions Business in recent years, tailoring its comprehensive portfolio of smart, energy-efficient solutions to meet the specific needs of a myriad of industries. As our brand value continues to grow, it is a great honor to be selected among Taiwan's top 10 global brands. Our brand value reflects not only the superior performance of our global business, but also our significant contributions in the ESG domain worldwide."

Delta has participated in the UN Climate Change Conference for 17 consecutive times, and this year became the first Taiwanese company to receive observer status at the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). Today, the Delta Environmental and Educational Foundation has partnered with Singapore's NParks, becoming one of the first enterprises to support the 100K Corals Initiative. The collaboration event in Singapore was hosted by Mr. Desmond Lee, Singapore's Minister for National Development, and attended by the prominent conservation expert Jane Goodall, as well as Victor Cheng, Board Member of the aforementioned foundation. Mr. Cheng shared this milestone with audiences in Taiwan via a livestream. Going forward, Delta is expected to contribute its industrial automation expertise and solutions to the new coral culture facility at St John's Island National Marine Laboratory (SJINML) in Singapore.

Delta's brand uniqueness lies in seamless the integration of ESG best practices into its business development. Besides improving the energy efficiency of products, promoting energy-saving solutions and green buildings, Delta is actively setting long-term strategies and targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 at its global sites. Furthermore, Delta has been expanding its global capabilities, with key focus on R&D, manufacturing, and business development. Manufacturing efforts have long been rooted in Mainland China, Asia-Pacific, and Eastern Europe. In recent years, we have been building new manufacturing bases in Chongqing, Mainland China, and Plano, United States, while expanding operations significantly in Thailand and India to meet customers' local manufacturing needs and adapt flexibly to global geopolitical conditions." Its R&D strategy is oriented on next-generation technologies, collaborating with leading universities worldwide and integrating acquired companies' R&D capabilities to enhance the scale and completeness of its own R&D centers. In terms of business development strategy, Delta has transformed from a components manufacturer into a solutions provider, enhancing core capabilities of sales platforms in each region to provide better services to customers and creating value through innovative technology.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com.

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.