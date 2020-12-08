Delta Honored with Two "A" Leadership Level Ratings by CDP for its Substantial Contribution to Climate Change and Water Security Issues

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been rated "A" leadership level in both the "climate change" and "water security" categories of the Global Climate Change Report 2020 released by CDP, the prominent environmental non-profit assessment organization. Of the 9,600 companies in the world that responded to the CDP evaluation this year, Delta is one of the few leading companies in Taiwan to have obtained the aforementioned "double A" rating, an honor that demonstrates Delta's substantial contribution to mankind's fight against climate change and water security challenges through decisive actions that nurture the megatrend of global sustainable development.

Mr. Jesse Chou, Delta's chief sustainability officer, said, "Delta is honored that its efforts and achievements have been recognized by such an influential sustainability ratings organization like CDP. Delta has long been committed to fighting climate change by enabling lower carbon emissions and actively participating in international initiatives that promote energy conservation. In 2015, we joined the We Mean Business program, and in 2017 we passed the Science-based Targets (SBT) initiative, which entails a reduction of our carbon intensity by 56.6% by 2025 compared to 2014. In fact, we have attained our SBT milestones for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. Delta also has addressed water security issues by inspiring our stakeholders to value water resources through the Delta Electronics Foundation's charitable tour of the 8K environmental documentary 'Water with Life', while we have shared water conservation approaches and promoted environmental education during side events of the U.N. Climate Change Conferences (COP). In addition, we committed to a reduction in our water intensity by 30% by 2020 compared to 2015, and by 2019, our plants reached a 24.6% reduction through rainwater storage and utilization, water recycling as well as water use control, thus, we expect to meet the target this year."

Delta signed We Mean Business in 2015 to commit to "voluntary carbon reduction," "climate change information disclosure," and "participation in climate policy" initiatives. Furthermore, it engaged in the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) to assess its own climate change risks and opportunities. In addition, Delta continues to provide high-efficiency products that from 2010 to 2019 helped its customers save 31.4 billion kWh of electricity, which translates into a reduction of 16.74 million tons of CO 2 emissions. These data have been verified by third-party entities to ensure high information transparency.

Regarding water security, Delta has adopted a dual-track approach of efficiency improvement and adjustment, introduced a sound water risk assessment process, and continuously strengthened its early warning model, while building facility resilience and strengthening water resources to reduce the risk of operation disruption and to enhance the ability to effectively manage and respond to risks. In 2020, Delta established a Delta Water Risk Assessment System at its Taoyuan plant as a demonstration base for risk assessment. Meanwhile, it conducts scenario simulation and estimation of water shortage risks based on the future development and growth of the area, while strengthening the resilience of water resources in the area through recycled water improvement and backup water measures to achieve water sustainability.

CDP's annual environmental information disclosure and scoring process are recognized as a key standard for corporate environmental information transparency. In 2020, over 515 institutional investors managing over US$106 trillion in assets and 150+ major purchasers with US$4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP's platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest ever.

# # #

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was honored with two "A" leadership level ratings by CDP for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.deltaww.com

