Delta Intelligent Building Technologies Named 2025 Competitive Strategy Leader in Global Integrated Smart Buildings Solutions by Frost & Sullivan

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced that its one-stop solutions platform for smart, sustainable buildings in the Americas region, Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (anchored by its globally recognized brand Delta Controls), has been named a 2025 Competitive Strategy Leader in the global integrated smart buildings solutions industry by Frost & Sullivan, a renown research and consulting firm.

2025 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

John Nicholls, President at Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Delta IBT), said, "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering open, reliable, and intelligent building solutions that empower our customers to operate more efficient, resilient, and future-ready facilities. We believe competitive strategy is not just about technology leadership but about delivering measurable value over the full lifecycle of a building — from system openness and backward compatibility to intelligent automation that scales with customer needs."

Frost & Sullivan further highlighted Delta IBT's enduring customer relationships as a significant differentiator. "Multi-decade client partnership showcases satisfaction and enduring trust," according to Melvin Leong, Senior Director at Frost & Sullivan.

The Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable advancements in market performance, customer experience, and competitive positioning. Frost & Sullivan's assessment is based on a comprehensive benchmarking process that evaluates strategic effectiveness, implementation, and customer impact across the global integrated smart buildings market.

Building on the technical heritage of Delta Controls, Delta Intelligent Building Technologies delivers a comprehensive portfolio of building automation, energy management, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed to help organizations manage increasingly complex facilities with transparency, flexibility, and enduring adaptability. Its open-protocol, backward-compatible platforms empower customers to modernize building systems without incurring costly rip-and-replace upgrades, safeguarding prior investments while supporting evolving performance, sustainability, and cybersecurity imperatives.

Innovation is the cornerstone of Delta IBT's competitive strategy. The company continuously invests in intelligent tools and platforms that minimize engineering complexity, enhance operational visibility, and support mission-critical environments including data centers, healthcare facilities, and higher-education campuses. Through the integration of advanced diagnostics, fault detection, secure communications, and scalable software architectures, Delta IBT enables customers to maximize uptime, energy efficiency, and system resilience.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions identify organizations that set industry benchmarks through innovation, execution excellence, and visionary strategy. Delta Intelligent Building Technologies' 2025 Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition underscores the company's pivotal role in shaping the future of integrated smart buildings and driving the advancement of sustainable, intelligent infrastructure at scale.

About Delta Intelligent Building Technologies

Based in Metro Vancouver, Canada, Delta Intelligent Building Technologies provides smart, user-friendly control solutions for commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and data center buildings. As part of Delta Electronics, Delta Intelligent Building Technologies is committed to advancing sustainable intelligent building technologies.

For more information, please visit: www.deltacontrols.com

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Delta Electronics (Americas) is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE: 2308), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions. We have operated in the Americas for almost 40 years, with offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, and service facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and more. Our smart, energy-saving solutions serve customers across data centers, IT, telecom, renewable energy and microgrids, EV charging and powertrains, building automation, industrial automation, lighting, and other major industries.

Please visit: www.deltaww.com | www.delta-americas.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)