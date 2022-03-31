Delta Investment Tracker launches NFT explorer as part of NFT push

GHENT, Belgium, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, the investment tracker, announced today that it is expanding into NFTs by enabling users to explore NFTs alongside their stock, crypto and fund holdings.

Delta is a multi-asset explorer that provides users with a single, clear and complete overview of their investment portfolio. The app allows users to view and track their cryptos, stocks, NFTs and funds in one place and gives them the tools and charts to stay on top of their finances and make better decisions now and in the future.

Users will be able to connect their Web3 wallet to the Delta app and keep track of their NFTs alongside their other assets1. For now only Ethereum wallets are live, with the scope to add multi-chain later this year. Users will be able to view the NFTs they own but also explore and track over 18 million NFTs.

Nicolas Van Hoorde, CEO of Delta said: "Most retail investors today are juggling multiple financial apps making it really difficult to get an accurate overview of their investments. With connections to more than 5,000 banks and brokers, Delta is the first app to provide users with a complete picture of their investments - including NFTs - in one place."

2021 was the year NFTs truly went mainstream. According to a recent report by NonFungible.com, the total value of all NFT transactions worldwide jumped 21,350% to more than $17 billion in 2021, from $82.5 million in 2020.

"Delta helps people make good financial decisions by giving them an overview of their assets and by providing all the necessary tools to analyze their wealth. Although NFTs are not classic investment assets, we believe that NFTs will be a part of many consumers' holdings and are therefore incredibly excited to add them to the Delta universe. We have always prided ourselves on our beautiful design and we hope that users enjoy being able to view their NFTs and discover new collections via our app." continued Nicolas Van Hoorde.

On April 13 at 6 p.m. CET, Delta is hosting a live webinar on NFTs, featuring Delta CEO Nicolas Van Hoorde and Bert Dries, aka Musketon, a Belgian creator who became a crypto millionaire overnight by selling his own NFTs. Registration is free and can be done via delta.app/webinar.

Delta is part of eToro, the leading social investment network with over 27 million registered users.

Notes to editors

To learn more about the Delta app, visit www.delta.app or download the app from the App Store for Apple users or Google Play for Android users.

1 Subject to Apple iOS review

About Delta

Delta is the only app on the market that gives investors a live view of everything in their portfolio. The Belgium-based smartphone application links to both crypto wallets and stock portfolios, pouring them into one convenient and user-friendly overview where users can see at a glance the total value of their investments. With a team of 27 people, Delta has been helping more than 3,5 million investors worldwide make the right decisions in an easy way since 2017. Since 2019, Delta has been part of eToro, the leading social investment network.

More information: www.delta.app

SOURCE Delta Investment Tracker