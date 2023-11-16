Delta Investment Tracker unveils two game-changing features: Leadership Moves and Delta Direct

News provided by

Delta Investment Tracker

16 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Investment Tracker, the multi-asset investment management tool, is proud to announce the launch of two new features that empower investors and enhance transparency in the financial world: Leadership Moves and Delta Direct.

Leadership Moves: Making informed investment decisions

Delta PRO users can now gain exclusive access to the Leadership Moves feature, a powerful tool that provides insights into transactions filed by senior executives, directors, and major shareholders of companies. This invaluable data is sourced from CityFalcon, our personalised financial and business news provider. Insiders often have predetermined transactions or forms of employee compensation that are not the most insightful. On the other hand, informative transactions can reflect the insider's positive or negative sentiment about their company's prospects. By distinguishing informative transactions from non-informative ones, Delta helps users identify insider sentiments that can significantly impact their investment strategies. Whether it's a show of confidence or caution, Leadership Moves equips users with essential insights. Moreover, Delta goes the extra mile by notifying users of all informative transactions for assets they follow, ensuring they never miss a beat when it comes to crucial activity.

Delta Direct: Direct insights from companies & token teams

In a move towards increased transparency and investor empowerment, Delta now offers Delta Direct, to all users. This feature makes it much easier to view key information from the company by accessing it directly from the Delta app and getting notified when something important happens in the companies you follow or you're interested in. 

Users can now view press releases, earnings calls, quarterly/annual reports, financial statements, and other crucial documents directly on the asset detail screen & via push notifications. This direct access to key company information enables investors to make more informed decisions and stay updated on the latest developments. Delta Direct for Stocks is the perfect complement to Delta Direct for Crypto, where individual token teams can post updates directly via a dedicated dashboard, boosting transparency within the crypto space.

Nicolas Van Hoorde, CEO of the Delta Investment Tracker, comments: "The introduction of Delta Direct and Leadership Moves embody our commitment  to transparency and empowering investors. . Both tools are designed to give retail investors direct access to key information that will help their investment decision making process." 

About Delta Investment Tracker

Delta Investment Tracker is a pioneering multi-asset investment management tool that provides investors with real-time insights into their entire portfolio. Based in Ghent, Belgium, this innovative smartphone application seamlessly connects with crypto wallets and stock portfolios, presenting users with a convenient and user-friendly overview that showcases the total value of their assets at a glance.

Since its inception in 2017, Delta has helped over 5 million investors worldwide to make more informed investment decisions effortlessly. In 2019, Delta was acquired by trading and investing platform eToro.

Images: https://delta-tracker.webflow.io/en/press

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273728/Delta_Investment_Tracker_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Delta Investment Tracker dévoile deux fonctionnalités qui changent la donne : Leadership Moves et Delta Direct

Delta Investment Tracker dévoile deux fonctionnalités qui changent la donne : Leadership Moves et Delta Direct

Delta Investment Tracker, l'outil de gestion des investissements multi-actifs, est fier d'annoncer le lancement de deux nouvelles fonctionnalités qui ...
Delta Investment Tracker enthüllt zwei bahnbrechende Funktionen: „Leadership Moves" und „Delta Direct"

Delta Investment Tracker enthüllt zwei bahnbrechende Funktionen: „Leadership Moves" und „Delta Direct"

Der Delta Investment Tracker, das Multi-Asset-Investment-Management-Tool, gibt stolz die Einführung von zwei neuen Funktionen bekannt, die Investoren ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.