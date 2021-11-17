Delta is Partner of Webasto Following Development of Thermal Management Solution for Automotive Roof Sensor Modules

With the Roof Sensor Module Webasto is helping to shape the autonomous future. Michael Respondek, Executive Vice President Roof & Components Europe at Webasto, said: "Together with our partners we succeed in integrating sensor technology in the car roof in a visually attractive way. Thanks to Delta's experience in the automotive industry combined with its skills in thermal management solutions, our collaboration on the RSM will help the automotive industry take several steps forward in the evolution of autonomous and semi-autonomous driving." The RSM solution premiered at the recent IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany.

Gavin Hsu, business director, Fan & Thermal Management Business Group at Delta EMEA, commented, "Delta is very excited to play a role in the collaboration of the thermal management solutions for Webasto's innovative RSM, which will help advance the pace at which safe and reliable autonomous driving becomes part of our everyday driving. Delta's strong R&D capabilities comprising over 9,000 R&D engineers worldwide and commitment to investing over 8% of its annual revenues into R&D have been instrumental to achieve our excellent reputation in the automotive industry. That´s why we have become a partner of Webasto for the development of its state-of-the-art RSM."

With the RSM, Webasto offers OEMs an openable roof system that includes integrated sensors for autonomous driving for series production applications, including passenger cars and robotaxis. As the highest point of the vehicle, the roof is the ideal location to integrate cameras, radar and LiDAR sensors. To ensure the continued functionality of the RSM's sensors even when the sensors are exposed directly to sunlight, Delta's innovative thermal management system - comprising both active and passive cooling solutions, guarantees the functionality of the sensor technology in all weather conditions.

For the RSM, Delta and Webasto developed a thermal solution which, in addition to being compact and flexible, was engineered to comply with Webasto's exact specifications. Furthermore, Delta's considerable experience in designing and supplying components for automotive manufacturers meant it had the global resources and skills to engineer a solution suitable for Webasto's high quality standards.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1689867/Webasto_Roof_Sensor.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177354/Delta_Electronics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Delta Electronics

Related Links

http://www.deltaelectronicsindia.com/

