Delta Launches Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (DIBT), a One-Stop Shop for Smart Building Solutions in North America

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, is launching Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (DIBT), a one-stop shop for its smart, sustainable building solutions for customers across North America. By combining the expertise of Delta's industry-leading brands—Amerlux for architectural lighting, Delta Controls and LOYTEC for building automation, and March Networks for surveillance—DIBT offers a holistic approach to optimize building efficiency, energy conservation, security, and occupant comfort.

Bill Lo, General Manager of Delta's Building Automation Business Group, said, "With DIBT, Delta reinforces its leadership in the smart building sector by providing end-to-end solutions that cover every aspect of buildings' management. Our goal is to deliver tailored solutions that leverage the strengths of Delta's premier brands, while also enhancing our sales, system integration, and customer service capabilities. This initiative will empower customers to meet the growing demands of smart buildings, city infrastructure and sustainability."

Effective December 1, 2024, subsidiaries Amerlux LLC and Delta Controls, Inc. will fully integrate with DIBT, with their company names changing to Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (USA), LLC and Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Canada), Inc. respectively. The aforementioned integration further enhances the overall offering and ensures a seamless customer experience with Delta's comprehensive smart building solutions. Importantly, Amerlux, known for its high-performance design-focused architectural lighting, and Delta Controls, renowned for its cutting-edge building automation systems, will continue as brands of Delta to represent respective product lines under the DIBT umbrella, ensuring continuity in product quality and innovation. Products and solutions from building automation provider LOYTEC, as well as AI-based video surveillance solutions providers March Networks and VIVOTEK, will also be integral parts of DIBT's full solutions offering.

Guided by its mission, "To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta continues to lead in sustainable innovation. Through DIBT, Delta is aligning its state-of-the-art smart building solutions to help customers across North America drive operational excellence and future-ready building management.

For more information regarding Delta Intelligent Building Technologies, please visit: DIBT.Delta-americas.com

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Plano, Detroit, Raleigh, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, and other cities to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle, and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, liquid cooling, EV charging, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Americas)