Delta Line SA and Helix Linear Technologies Announce Global Partnership

LAMONE, Switzerland and CLEVELAND, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Line SA and Helix Linear Technologies are pleased to announce the development of a global strategic partnership, combining Delta Line's motion solution products and services with Helix Linear's engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities in linear motion systems. With the demand for complete motion systems increasing and legacy pneumatic and hydraulic linear technologies transitioning to electromechanical solutions, forward-thinking companies recognize the need to collaborate with technology experts offering full-scale global engineering support to bring their mechatronics projects to success. The Delta Line – Helix Linear Technologies partnership combines an incredible depth of knowledge in motors and drives, linear technology expertise, and global sales and support network to support customers in their motion projects.

Helix Linear Technologies is a global manufacturer and supplier of linear motion components in the medical device, security, semiconductor, aerospace, electromechanical, and defense industries. Helix Linear Technologies and Delta Line SA announce a global partnership in the liner motion industry.

"We are convinced that the Delta Line – Helix Linear Technologies partnership will be a powerful collaboration. Helix Linear's expertise in all facets of linear technologies is a great addition to the Delta Line portfolio of motion solutions. We are confident this will help to generate industry-leading platforms in combination with Delta Line's current set of companies (Fulling Motor) and brands (E&D drives)," says Massimo Malgorani, Managing Director of Delta Line. "Our warehouse in Switzerland, along with global engineering and commercial support, will allow us to increase our level of service and drive powerful impact for our clients' linear motion projects."

"We have a shared vision," states Chris Nook, CEO of Helix Linear Technologies. "We will work together to drive innovation in the linear motion industry while focusing on the level of service we provide to each client. Our manufacturing capabilities and custom linear motion solutions, combined with Delta Line's portfolio of companies and expert team, make this an incredible opportunity. "

Delta Line will distribute Helix Linear products in Europe and North America beginning in January 2021.

About Delta Line

Offering a unique platform of motion control solutions, Delta Line provides everything from single components to highly customized motion systems up to 1kW. Delta Line has a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes DC and brushless DC motors, stepper motors, linear actuators, gearboxes, encoders, and intelligent drives. Alongside its headquarters and state-of-the-art logistics center in Switzerland, the company has an experienced technical network operating in Europe and the United States. Delta Line provides rapid response to markets that include healthcare, robotics, textile, power tools, industrial machinery, security/access control, and agriculture. Among Delta Line's portfolio are prestigious motor and gearbox companies Fulling Motor (a Delta Line company), E&D (a Delta Line Brand) and Helix Linear Technologies. For more information visit: www.delta-line.com

About Helix Linear Technologies

Helix Linear Technologies is a global manufacturer of lead screws, acme screws, linear actuators, and stepper motor actuators. Helix specializes in prototype development and turn-key linear motion systems for the medical, life-science, semiconductor, aerospace, electromechanical, and defense industries. Using innovative product designs and industry-leading engineering and manufacturing capabilities, Helix solves real-world linear motion challenges for its customers, building a foundation for their long-term success. For more information, visit: helixlinear.com

