Delta Media Breaks Through Tech Clutter With New "Delta Fresh" Ads

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing experts estimate that the average person encounters up to as many as 10,000 ads every single day. The daily bombardment has increased some twenty times from an estimated 500 ads per day in the 1970s.

Real estate agents and brokers, in particular, are inundated with technology ads. Fueled by the Venture Capital investment in ProTech firms, tens of billions of dollars are flowing into the real estate space.

Delta Media cuts through tech ad clutter with new "Delta Fresh" campaign

"The competition for attention has never been greater," said Aaron Geh, head of digital marketing at Delta Media Group, one of the largest real estate marketing technology providers. "As a tech company, you have to think outside the box to break through the massive ad clutter," he added.

Geh, who has spent more than two decades managing tech-based marketing programs, worked with the WAV Group to develop a novel way to stand out from conventional tech advertising. Technology ads, he notes, "All look pretty much the same."

To focus on establishing the Delta Media brand and differentiation, Geh said, "We got rid of the technology in our technology ads."

The new "Delta Fresh" ad campaign debuts in the September issue of Real Estate Marketing & Technology magazine. Published by Delta, the print version of Real Estate Marketing & Technology magazine is distributed directly to 5,000 of the top real estate brokerages across America. In addition, the online version reaches an estimated 10,000 additional real estate professionals.

"Core to the Delta Media brand is to be different, and that means striving to be the best at everything we do," Geh said. "Our new ad campaign uses powerful images to communicate our differentiation as the best, or 'Delta Fresh,' versus settling for something less, as in 'Almost Fresh," he added. "The focus is not on the technology, but what the technology does."

Delta Fresh vs. Almost Fresh Ads

Delta Media is renowned for providing brokerage clients with the best data – updated in real-time whenever possible directly from the local MLS or Multiple Listing Service. The new ads convey that Delta delivers the "fastest, freshest data there is," with the alternative being less or "Almost Fresh."

Based on this theme, Delta's product and service offerings are individually featured, including Websites, CRM, SEO, email marketing, showing software (introducing its new Local Showings by Delta Media), and general marketing.

Images used in the unique ads include pizza, sneakers, roses, bananas, burgers, shirts, apples, salads, and pasta. Sample headlines include "How Fresh is Your Data?," "Does Your Website Need a Fresh Look?," "How Fresh is Your SEO?," "How Fresh is your Showing Software?," and more.

View the first ad online in Real Estate Marketing & Technology magazine's October issue. Additional samples can be viewed here.

More information about Delta Media and its new Local Showings offering is at deltamediagroup.com and localshowings.com.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many top real estate brands. Creator of DeltaNET 6 and the new Local Showings app and platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, CRM, back office, and website platform. Delta Media Group is real estate's only family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Media contacts:

Kevin Hawkins (206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Delta Media Group