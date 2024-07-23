Delta Media issues first real estate White Paper on all-in-one platforms.

"Future-Proofing Your Real Estate Brokerage: Why an All-In-One Platform is Essential for Long-Term Success"

CANTON, Ohio, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate's technology landscape is cluttered and fragmented. Standalone tools meant to simplify agents' lives instead have become an obstacle to growth and productivity. As brokerages assemble patched-together software systems to provide "best-in-class" solutions to their agents, they eventually discover the effort fails to deliver the streamlined experience that modern real estate professionals crave.

These findings are detailed thoroughly in the first-of-its-kind real estate industry white paper, "Future-Proofing Your Real Estate Brokerage: Why An All-In-One Platform Is Essential For Long-Term Success," now available from Delta Media on its website.

"Brokerages today need all technology they provide agents to work together seamlessly," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group, adding, "A 'frankenstack' — or hodgepodge – made up of tech tools from multiple vendors isn't going to cut it."

The new 28-page white paper documents the all-in-one platforms' growing popularity in multiple business sectors, including health care, retail, financial services, travel, and real estate.

"Businesses across a variety of sectors are championing the need for a more unified approach to technology, but in real estate, this movement is surging," Minard noted.

The white paper examines the all-in-one platform movement and details the benefits real estate brokerages receive, including streamlining daily operations, centralizing data, delivering responsible AI and automation, improving the customer experience, and dramatically cutting technology acquisition and maintenance costs.

"Many broker-owners believe that to equip their agents with the tools necessary for success, they must invest in a veritable arsenal of different technologies," explained Minard.

"But as the industry pivots to the reality of fewer transactions, this outdated marketing approach is losing ground to a sleeker, more efficient and highly affordable contender: the all-in-one marketing platform," he added.

The new real estate industry white paper provides:

A recap of Delta Media Group's 30-year history as a "pioneer of progress" in creating innovative technology for the real estate industry, from its roots in 1994 as one of the earliest providers of internet technology for real estate to the launch of its latest AI-powered DeltaNET 7 all-in-one platform last year.

An examination of the downsides of real estate brokerages taking a "best-in-class" software assembly approach.

A review of why other industries are quickly moving to adopt all-in-one platforms.

A look at how Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media, automation and AI are better leveraged at a lower cost for brokerages within a single system.

The new white paper from Delta Media Group is available for free; download it here.

