Delta Media Launches DeltaNET 7, Real Estate's Most Customizable, Automated, AI-powered CRM-based Digital Marketing Platform

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Media Group, one of America's largest technology solutions providers for real estate brokerages, announces the launch of one of the industry's most advanced CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform. The new "made for mobile" DeltaNET 7 leverages artificial intelligence and automation with unmatched brokerage and user-level customization.

"By simplifying nearly 30 years' worth of features combined with the reinvestment of over $40 million, DeltaNET 7 takes the all-in-one brokerage solution to the next level by avoiding sacrificing functionality for simplicity," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group.

"DeltaNET 7 is more simple, more automated, and even more customizable for real estate brokerages and its agents than ever before. It's true customization – not just an off-the-shelf white-label solution. Most importantly, it's agent-friendly and made for mobile," Minard added.

For the first time, large real estate brokerages can create and design their own custom-branded platform to meet individual needs based on specific roles, ranging from agents to admins to other support staff. In addition, the DeltaNET 7, which recently began rolling out to brokerages, uniquely allows ultra-personalization that features down-to-the-button design and navigation that brokerages can fully control to amplify their brand.

"What we appreciate the most about DeltaNET 7 is the hyper-customization," said Travis Guillory, Chinowth & Cohen, Oklahoma's largest independent real estate company with 14 offices across the state and 700-plus Realtors. "We were able to visually and functionally customize DeltaNET 7 to fit our needs and look more appealing to our agents. This has resulted in a huge increase in engagement company-wide," he added.

Delta Media Group, the only real estate technology offering a written "no sell guarantee" to its customers, fuels the marketing platform used by nearly a dozen of the top 100 (or number of the largest top) most innovative real estate brokerages in the US. Family-owned and profitable for nearly 30 years.

DeltaNET 7 is fully integrated with Delta Custom Websites with industry-leading SEO software. In addition, it offers a new customizable Delta Academy online training & education system as well as a full stack of digital marketing tools, including its one-click CMA (Comparative Market Analysis) machine Delta Pitch. DeltaNET 7 also features Social Connector for agent social media automation, Local Showings, Properties in Motion, and Open House Connector.

"We've seen a new-found excitement for the platform amongst our agents as they embrace the vastly improved CRM and its simple integrations to core tools like MCFL, Market Watch Reports and the aptly named regeneration of Delta Create," said Brett Williford, Realtor/Manager Irongate Inc., Realtors, an industry-leading brokerage based in Dayton, Ohio.

Williford added, "The new dashboard and navigation systems are simple to use, streamlined, and logical. The learning curve is small, the benefits are big and dynamic."

Front and center in DeltaNET 7 is its "My Customer For Life" marketing tool, a dynamic, AI-driven email newsletter featuring new, unique content each week. With a stunning 60% click-through rate, content automatically customizes to the user's interest based on engagement. In addition, brokerages can customize all major elements of the newsletter for customized branding and individual agent information.

Built on top of Delta's new AI platform, Delta Pitch allows agents to create a complete CMA in as little as one-click but also doubles as a presentation builder. It instantly provides all relevant properties and essential information in an interactive flipbook.

Delta Pitch also creates a new lead generation opportunity for brokerages. When consumers visit their Delta-powered website and enter a property address through the AVM, consumers can automatically get a CMA based on current listings in their area.

DeltaNET 7 features a unified brand identity, so all internal tools look and feel the same. For example, brokerages can create custom dashboards showing agents their daily scheduled activities. In addition, brokerages can gain insight into agent CRM use and lead processing - automatically - based on the agent's customer activity. DeltaNET 7's AI also remembers individual preferences. For example, when agents return to the system, they will see information on the last contact opened.

Another significant new brokerage feature is DeltaNET Academy, an agent training center. The new integrated Academy empowers brokerages to offer customized and personalized training courses and deliver class schedules to agents.

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including over 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and more than 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide.

