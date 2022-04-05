Delta Media Leverages Automation, AI To Create New All-In-One Real Estate CRM-based Digital Marketing Platform

Sneak preview webinar set for April 13, 2022

CANTON, Ohio, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Media Group, one of America's largest real estate technology solutions providers for brokers, today announced the upcoming launch of a next-generation, CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform, available this fall.

In September, Delta Media will launch its new DeltaNET 7 technology that leverages automation and artificial intelligence to create "the most customizable, most automated all-in-one platform in the marketplace." Registration is open for a sneak preview webinar on April 13 at 2:00 pm ET here (bit.ly/DeltaNET).

For the first time, large real estate brokerage customers can create and design their own all-in-one platform, with individually customized brokerage branding and features throughout. The DeltaNET 7 breakthrough allows personalized down-to-the-button design and navigation, all of which brokerages will control.

Delta Media has reinvested over $40 million into its technology offerings. Family-owned and profitable for over 25 years, Delta is known as one of the most stable firms among major real estate technology providers.

"DeltaNET 7 is game-changing," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media. "We will be launching the easiest-to-use, most automated CRM solution — and more importantly, the deepest customization available — to give brokerages their own all-in-one platform that they control, making it completely unique from what their competitors are using," he added.

With DeltaNET 7, brokerages also will be able to design specific "roles" that deliver a personalized experience for each agent, based on the tech tools each agent uses.

In addition to universal styling, DeltaNET 7 offers a mobile-centric and customizable workflow that eliminates "endless scrolling." Brokerages also can create specific training courses through Delta Academy for their customized DeltaNET 7 platforms.

"With DeltaNET 7, our highly successful integrations, automation, and artificial intelligence will be enabled by default. So instead of asking real estate brokerages what tech tools they want to feature, we will be coming to them with a data-driven success model giving them the ability to choose what they want to customize," says Minard. "This will help firms do more business in less time, utilizing data analytics that only the largest technology firms can provide."

DeltaNET 7 also is fully integrated with Delta Websites, featuring Patent-Pending SEO, the Delta Academy training system, as well as its full stack of digital marketing tools, including Ad Wizard, Local Showings, Properties in Motion and Open House Connector.

New CMA tech tool

The launch of DeltaNET 7 also will introduce a new "two-click" Comparative Market Analysis or CMA tool, Delta Pitch.

"While most brokerages want an all-in-one solution, others just want one tool to complete their tech stack for agents. That's why Delta Media is now all-in-one when you want it, best-in-class when you don't – when you only need just one superior tech solution that we offer," Minard added.

Delta's new CMA offering, Delta Pitch, features a quick-build platform allowing agents to create a "beautiful CMA in just two-clicks," explained Minard. "Delta Pitch is more than a CMA builder; it's an entire presentation builder."

Once an agent enters a property address, Delta Pitch automatically pulls in all the data it needs to create a digital CMA, offering a "flip book" link that agents can share with their clients. A built-in Delta Pitch feature gives an agent the ability to automatically launch a Zoom video call to share and review the CMA with a client.

Delta Media will rollout Delta Pitch in May and will begin piloting DeltaNET 7 this summer. The planned full launch for DeltaNET 7 is in September.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of the best-known real estate brands, including 75 LeadingRE Affiliates, and more than 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. The creator of the DeltaNET "all in one when you want it, best-in-class when you don't" digital marketing platform. Delta provides automated digital marketing, unmatched SEO, easiest to use CRM, on-time and on-budget website launches, and its new Local Showings app and platform. Real estate's largest family-owned and operated technology innovator since 1994. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

