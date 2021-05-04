Delta Media Tops Real Estate Technology Integration Study

CANTON, Ohio, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate technology systems that don't "talk" to each other are among the most frustrating pain points for real estate brokers and their agents. Research documents the importance of "systems integration," which ranks among real estate leaders as the number one need in real estate.

The WAV Group and RE Technology surveyed technology experts responsible for integrations at leading brokerages and residential Proptech firms to understand industry benchmarks on systems integrations.

Delta Media Group, a leading real estate tech firm, dominated the rankings along with MoxiWorks. A survey of three dozen technology experts shows that Delta Media and MoxiWorks rank first or second in all four major categories studied: the overall quality of the integration, the quality of the data transmission, Single Sign-on (SSO) quality, and customer service.

For Delta, the results are surprising, says Michael Minard, Delta Media CEO and owner, explaining, "18 months ago we realized that we had only completed a few dozen integrations, so we were not known for integrations," he said. "Fast forward to today, and we are nearly at the top of the industry with more than 100 third-party integrations, including a deep integration with Zapier that unlocks thousands of integration possibilities with our platform."

"MoxiWorks and Delta Media are clearly the real estate tech leaders for setting the highest standard in systems integrations," said Victor Lund, founding partner of WAV Group, who headed up the study.

"It's also clear that real estate tech firms need to pay more attention to systems integration. Only 16% of those surveyed said systems integration was of 'little' to 'no importance' to their firm's success," Lund added, noting more than half - 54% - said integration was "very important."

Minard added that he found the data "fascinating" being ranked at or near the top of each category, particularly since MoxiWorks is well-known for integration. "Both Delta and MoxiWorks understand the needs of the broker and agents when it comes to systems integration. Delta is already in the process of upgrading how integrations work in DeltaNET 6 and, as a result of this study, we are raising the bar and looking to be the leader in all areas by 2022."

Over the next 9 months, Delta Media will have completed "a major enhancement to the DeltaNET taking the complexity out of the integration process," Minard said.

Among the tech experts that WAV Group and RE Technology surveyed, 85% have been doing integrations for 5+ years and integrate with at least six other technology platforms.

The study also offered support to RESO data standards, with more than two in three surveyed noting that using Real Estate Standards Organization standards is "helpful" for integrations. Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed identified themselves as RESO members.

Here are the rankings of the top nine companies, selected by the WAV Group and RE Technology, for the systems integration study:

Overall Quality of Integration

1. MoxiWorks

2. Delta Media

3. Reliance Network

4. Gabriels Technology Solutions

5. Inside Real Estate

6. Real Estate Webmasters

7. Constellation

8. TRIBUS

9. IDC Global

Data Transmission Quality

1. Delta Media (tied)

2. MoxiWorks (tied)

3. Reliance Network

4. Inside Real Estate

5. Gabriels Technology Solutions

6. TRIBUS

7. Constellation

8. IDC Global

9. Real Estate Webmasters

Single Sign-on Quality and Stability

1. MoxiWorks

2. Delta Media

3. Inside Real Estate

4. Reliance Network

5. Gabriels Technology Solutions

6. Constellation

7. TRIBUS

8. IDC Global

9. Real Estate Webmasters

Customer Support

1. MoxiWorks

2. Delta Media

3. Inside Real Estate

4. Constellation

5. Reliance Network

6. TRIBUS

7. Gabriels Technology Solutions

8. Real Estate Webmasters

9. IDC Global

Delta Media, which is currently rolling out its new Local Showings software solution to MLSs and brokerages nationwide, integrates with more than 100 different systems and platforms. Delta's Minard also shared that dozens of additional systems integrations will occur over the next several months.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many of real estate's top brands. Creator of the DeltaNET CRM platform and its new Local Showings app and platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, CRM, back office, and website platform. Delta Media Group is real estate's only family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

