Delta Media Triples Staff in Last 36 Months as 2021 Growth Surge Will Result in Doubling Its Workforce in 2022

CANTON, Ohio, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. home prices and sales continue their record-pace, the real estate tech leader Delta Media Group keeps up by growing its staff by 300 percent in just 36 months. At its current business growth rate, Delta Media will need to double its workforce within the next 12 months, reports the Canton, Ohio-based firm.

"Once we complete our current hiring round, we will have grown from less than 20 team members to 65," said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media, one of the most established and largest broker technology solutions providers.

Michael Minard notes his firm, real estate tech leader Delta Media, has grown its staff by 300 percent in just 36 months.

Minard attributes record business growth directly to an "unexpected consequence" of COVID-19. "The pandemic rapidly accelerated real estate agent adoption of technology," Minard explained, which is now a crucial part of their daily workflow. "Technology once coveted by top producers - CRM, SEO driven content, automated drip marketing programs, instant social media posts - are now the mainstay of nearly every active agent we serve," he added.

At the end of last year, Delta Media reported its real estate brokerage sales jumped 53% year-over-year, with its primary customer base of real estate agents growing 30%. Its record-growth pace continues in 2021 as Delta brokerage sales have soared 84% from 2019.

"Our activity looks more like what you would expect from a startup than a company responsible for launching the first online property search in 1994," said Minard.

Known for its industry-leading, all-in-one DeltaNET 6 technology, which includes real estate's easiest to use CRM and powers many of the best performing broker websites, Delta Media expects to continue its hiring spree well into next year. At its current business growth rate, Delta will need to double its workforce.

In addition to adding new brokerage clients, Minard said Delta Media expects to benefit from its software development efforts significantly, noting it recently entered the showing software space with the launch of Local Showings by Delta Media.

"The core of our success will continue to come from the expansion of DeltaNET 6, which we believe helps solve many of the biggest problems most brokerages face," Minard said. He notes DeltaNET 6 offers brokerages instant interoperability - the ability for all agent core CRM and marketing technology to work seamlessly together, with data services based on Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) standards.

"It's said that in business, timing is everything," Minard said. "At the time, our investment of more than 40,000 development hours and over $30 million in hardware and software to create DeltaNET 6 and launch it at the onset of the pandemic may have seemed like bad timing. Looking back now, by offering one platform that delivers, at the best price, nearly everything a brokerage needs to help their agents market themselves and their listings positioned us for record sales last year, this year, and into the future."

More information about DeltaNET 6 and its new Local Showings offering can be found at deltamediagroup.com and localshowings.com.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc., located in Canton, Ohio, is a leading and trusted technology partner for many top real estate brands. Creator of DeltaNET 6 and the new Local Showings app and platform, Delta offers real estate's most advanced all-in-one digital marketing, CRM, back office, and website platform. Delta Media Group is real estate's only family-owned and operated technology innovator with no outside investors or VC funding. Delta Media Group is renowned for saving clients money while reducing the frustration of managing multiple online technologies. Established in 1994, Delta Media Group remains a top real estate technology innovator. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

