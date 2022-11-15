Delta One Goes Live on the Bloomberg App Portal

Today on the Bloomberg App Portal, the Delta One application is live and available for real-time demos. Please contact your Bloomberg representative or [email protected] to arrange a free demo.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta One equity finance analytics application went live on the Bloomberg App Portal today. Delta One is a pre and post trade analysis, screening, and risk management tool that uses real time market data to give equity finance and stock loan participants visibility into the multi trillion dollar US equity options markets. A demo can be requested via the Bloomberg App Portal at {APPS DELTA1 }. The launch of Delta One on the Bloomberg App Portal offers Bloomberg Terminal subscribers an additional analytical tool to support their needs of increasing lending revenue and reducing equity finance costs.

"Launching our app on the already powerful Bloomberg Terminal through Bloomberg App Portal has been a goal of ours for a long time," said Harris Bock, co-founder of Delta One, LLC. "Allowing users to make Delta One an organic part of their Bloomberg Terminal workspace will take ease of access to the next level. We already have a long list of ideas from our existing user base about how to further enhance user experience. We are very excited to explore these over the coming months."

"There is no question that Bloomberg is a leader in the financial information technology space," said Brandon Neer, founder of Delta One, LLC. "We are very excited to be working with them."

Applications available on the Bloomberg App Portal are evaluated and selected using a variety of parameters, chief among them the ability for the application to add value to Bloomberg's existing feature set and information resources. The Bloomberg App Portal gives Bloomberg Terminal users access to dozens of third-party software tools for news and social sentiment analysis, technical charting analysis, data visualization and more. To learn more about using Delta One with the Bloomberg Terminal or for information about the Bloomberg App Portal community, please contact [email protected]

Contact: Brandon Neer

Phone: (212) 321-0224

Press inquiries: [email protected]

Product inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Delta One, LLC