Delta One Launches Enhanced Desktop Platform and Ensures Seamless Transition Ahead of Bloomberg App Portal Sunset

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta One LLC, the leading specialized analytics platform for institutional equity finance desks, today announced the launch of its enhanced standalone desktop platform, ensuring uninterrupted access for subscribers as Bloomberg prepares to sunset its third-party App Portal on September 15, 2026.

For Delta One subscribers, the transition represents more than continuity, it represents an upgrade. The platform itself remains the same trusted analytics engine that institutional equity finance professionals have relied on for years. What changes is everything around it: faster performance, a more responsive user experience, direct access to new functionality, and a development cycle measured in days rather than months. Freed from the constraints of a third-party portal, Delta One can now innovate faster than ever, delivering new tools, analytics, and workflow enhancements directly to users from day one.

"Delta One has become the essential analytics layer for anyone serious about trading reversals and conversions," said Harris Bock, CEO of Dynamex Trading and Co-founder of Delta One. "The platform gives our users a level of visibility into the listed derivatives market that simply doesn't exist anywhere else. When it comes to revcon analytics, Delta One is where you go."

"The Bloomberg Terminal is built by exceptional people, and over nearly a decade we had the privilege of working alongside some of the best," said Brandon Neer, Founder and CEO of Delta One LLC. "The professionals we worked with, across their portal team, relationship management, and technical staff, were dedicated, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in the ecosystem they built. We are grateful to each of them personally, and we hope these relationships carry forward no matter what comes next for us. While the way users access Delta One may be changing, our commitment to helping institutional equity finance professionals make better trading decisions remains exactly the same."

All existing Bloomberg Terminal subscribers are receiving complimentary access to the desktop platform with immediate effect and can run both versions side by side through September 15, 2026. Setup takes under one minute, and the Delta One team is personally available to assist every subscriber through the transition. Free trials can be requested via the website at www.delta1.ai or by emailing us at [email protected].

About Delta One LLC

Delta One LLC is a fintech company specializing in analytics software for institutional equity finance desks. Founded in 2015, the platform serves stock loan, repo, and reversal/conversion professionals with real-time pricing models, matching analytics, and listed derivatives workflows.

Media Contact

Brandon Neer

Founder & CEO, Delta One LLC

[email protected]

(212) 321-0224

SOURCE Delta One, LLC