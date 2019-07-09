Delta One Rises; First Day Launch Statistics Announced

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta One, LLC, the operator of the Delta One equity finance trading platform, today announced the first day launch statistics of Delta One. On its first full day of operation following its July 1st release, a total of 174 entries were made into the system for a combined notional of $3.4 Billion worth of reversal conversion interest available for matching and trading. Delta One is a peer to peer stock lending and balance sheet management platform that uses options to pair off participants. The platform is available exclusively for Dynamex Trading customers with detailed information about Delta One currently available at https://www.delta1.com/.

"We are very pleased by the amount of activity in the system on our first day of operation following the wide release," said Brandon Neer, founder of Delta One, LLC. "We have been getting very good feedback from users since beta testing began in January of 2018, but this is a much needed proof of concept that our technology is a game changer for the industry. The platform gives stock lending market participants a level of visibility across the entire options market that simply wasn't available before."

"We have long felt there was a need for an automated way to communicate our inventory of trade interests," said Harris Bock, CEO at Dynamex Trading and co-founder of Delta One, LLC. "We built the platform to improve trader workflows and increase bandwidth, with a core tenet being that a human layer of protection would always exist between our users and the exchanges to ensure context, fairness, and suitability. A founding principle of Dynamex was customer protection, and Delta One enhances our ability to provide liquidity while continuing to do so."

"We are always working to improve the user experience, to that end we are also announcing the forthcoming addition of an order board," said Jason Lefkowitz, co-founder of Delta One, LLC. "It will give users the ability to parse and interact with our entire inventory of reversal conversion interests for their use case."

Delta One, LLC was founded in 2016, with the primary goal to bring transparency to the stock-lending marketplace. Dynamex Trading, an affiliate of Group One Trading, is a leading provider of options brokerage services catering to stock loan market participants. The company has helped its customers trade options around stock borrow positions since 2009 and is the exclusive provider of the Delta One platform. Delta One is a registered trademark of Delta One, LLC. Dynamex Trading and Execution is a registered trademark of Dynamex Trading, LLC.

Disclaimer:

The information contained within this document is not, and is not intended to be, trading or investment advice or a recommendation that any security or investment strategy is suitable for any person. Trading securities can involve high risk, including the loss of any funds invested. Options are not suitable for all investors. Prior to trading options, please read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options and the Risk Disclosure for Futures and Options found at https://www.theocc.com/about/publications/character-risks.jsp. Supporting documentation for any claims (including any claims made on behalf of options programs or the options expertise of sales persons), comparisons, recommendations, statistics, or other technical data is available up on request.

Product inquiries: info@delta1.com

Contact: Brandon Neer

Phone: (212) 321-0224

Press inquiries: 217708@email4pr.com

SOURCE Delta One, LLC

Related Links

https://www.delta1.com

