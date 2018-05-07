Delta Presents its Innovative Tunable White Lighting Solution and Energy-Efficient LED Luminaires at LIGHTFAIR International 2018

Bill Y.C. Luo, general manager of Delta's Building Automation Business Group (BABG), emphasized: "The vital point of our building control systems is heavily focused on meeting the needs of our customers. Our Tunable White Lighting Solution offers appropriate color temperature and brightness in accordance with customer requirements. This dynamic lighting flexibility is unimaginable from the perspective of conventional lighting and can only be achieved by the seamless integration of LED lamps and lighting control systems. This next-generation lighting solution proves Delta's prowess in improving the comfort and health qualities of green buildings."

Major highlights at Delta's exhibition stand during LIGHTFAIR International 2018 are:

Tunable White Lighting Solution -- Tunable white lighting is one of the biggest trends in commercial lighting. This ingenious solution helps to adapt building lighting systems' light color temperature and brightness to customers' requirements through the integration of not only smart building control systems of Delta's subsidiaries LOYTEC and Delta Controls but also Delta's LED luminaires.

-- Delta's Astra series products offer ultra-wide-angle luminosity that is three times larger than traditional floodlights and with higher luminance uniformity to eliminate the problem of dark zone in between lamps. Customers can further reduce total cost of ownership with our Astra series' highly durable and reliable IP65-rated casing and easy-to-install features. Industrial Lighting -- The ultra-lightweight LED high-bay luminaires SBD/SCD series offer a stunning brightness of 22000lm and provide multiple options for wattage and lumen output when being coupled with Delta's high-efficiency programmable power supply technology. These high-bay industrial luminaires are among the lightest in the industry, weighting just 3.5kg each. Their innovative Easy Grouping control feature allows for wireless remote control.

Delta will also demonstrate building control systems from its subsidiaries LOYTEC and Delta Controls as well as IP surveillance cameras from subsidiary VIVOTEK.

LIGHTFAIR International 2018 will be held from May 8 to 10 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Delta will be welcoming its visitors at booth 5267.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 34 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in recent years. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the U.S., Mexico, and South America. In the U.S, operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S. Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle, and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products, energy efficient and renewable energy products to name a few. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

