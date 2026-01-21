Delta Recognized Among Clarivate's Global Top 100 Innovators for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Strengthening Global Patent Strategies by Focusing on Fast-Growing Fields

TAIPEI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and provider of smart green solutions, today announced its fifth consecutive inclusion in the Top 100 Global Innovators™ by Clarivate as recognition for its significant contribution to innovation. For decades, Delta's business growth has been cemented by its strategic commitment to innovation and intellectual property development. As of the end of 2025, Delta's worldwide granted patents surged to a cumulatively total of over 20,000, a 15% YoY increase, primarily driven by growth in China, the U.S., Europe and Taiwan. This achievement demonstrates Delta's strategic alignment with global industrial shifts, showcasing its innovative prowess in fast-growing fields such as AI data centers, microgrids, smart manufacturing, smart buildings, and green transportation.

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "Recognition as a Top 100 Global Innovator is a remarkable achievement given the pace of change. Multi-year winners and new entrants are investing in AI innovation as it redefines the boundaries between research, engineering and commercial execution. The Top 100 Global Innovators contribute an exceptional 16% of the world's highest-strength AI inventions. Delta Electronics continues to demonstrate its leadership in innovation throughout this transformation, playing a pivotal role in shaping future direction. We congratulate Delta for being named a Top 100 Global Innovator for five consecutive years."

Karl Yeh, Delta's General Counsel, said, "Delta is deeply committed to product R&D and technological innovation, consistently investing 8~10% of our annual revenues into our R&D capabilities with 73 R&D centers around the world and more than 12,000 engineers. We proactively participate in international standard-setting organizations and advances our global patent strategy in alignment with our technology roadmap to support a strategic portfolio spanning individual products to comprehensive solutions, while supporting the continuous expansion of its R&D and production capabilities. Delta's efforts and achievements have been recognized by prestigious organizations. We have not only been selected as one of Clarivate's Global Top 100 Innovators for the fifth consecutive year, but were also shortlisted for the IAM Annual Asia Intellectual Property Elite List and achieved re-validation for Level A of the Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System (TIPS).

Clarivate is a leading global provider of information services and has been publishing the Top 100 Global Innovators report annually since 2012. By conducting a comprehensive comparative analysis of global patent data, Clarivate evaluates the strength of each patent's innovation and uses it as the benchmark to measure innovation capabilities. Clarivate sets two qualifying criteria for candidate institutions and calculates their patent innovation output over the past five years. This milestone demonstrates Delta's superior innovation prowess in fast-growing fields such as AI data centers, microgrids, smart manufacturing, smart buildings, and green transportation.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

