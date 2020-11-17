Delta Recognized as a Best Taiwan Global Brand for the 10th Consecutive Year with an 11% Increase in Brand Value

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has been honored as one of Taiwan's top 25 global brands in the prominent Best Taiwan Global Brands survey for the tenth consecutive year. The 2020 survey, organized by the Industrial Development Bureau and executed by Interbrand, the world-class branding value assessment organization, determined that Delta's brand value reached USD 331 million in 2019, a surge of 11% year-on-year. Delta's brand value has increased for 8 consecutive years.

Ms. Shan Shan Guo, Delta's chief brand officer, said, "2020 is the tenth anniversary of Delta's brand inauguration. Over that period of time, our endeavors have focused on realizing Delta's brand promise of 'Smarter. Greener. Together.' and on fostering corporate social responsibility. We are truly honored to have received this prestigious external recognition over these ten years in which our brand has grown steadily while Delta has evolved from a components manufacturer into a provider of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions. This year has been enormously challenging, especially due to COVID-19. But Delta quickly mobilized various online communication channels, such as digital marketing and social media, to offset the impact of restricted physical activities. During the pandemic, a new lifestyle boosts our demand for digital services and online communication that requires extra ICT infrastructure and datacenters. Healthy living and working spaces are also paramount. Delta will endeavor to continue providing state-of-the-art solutions for eco-friendly data centers, 5G communications, smart and healthy buildings and clean energy, to fulfill society's needs in the pandemic and post-pandemic era."

The uniqueness of Delta's brand derives from its commitment to innovation and energy conservation as well as its seamless integration of corporate social responsibility. The Company is the first corporation in Taiwan to pass the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) evaluation for its carbon reduction targets and has achieved respective milestones for the past two years. In 2019, Delta also increased the use of renewable energy of its main operation sites to 44.1%. Since 2006, Delta has created 27 green buildings around the globe, some of them donated to academic institutions. It is currently constructing new operation sites in Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan, all of which will also adopt the green building concept. Moreover, its new site in Taipei will also incorporate the concepts of the WELL Building Standard in its design. Delta has also established two LEED V4 ID+C certified data centers, including the world's first LEED Platinum green data center at its global HQs in Taipei. The aforementioned CSR endeavors have been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which days ago selected Delta for its DJSI World Index for the 10th consecutive year while recognizing it as the industry leader of the "Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry" for the 3rd consecutive year.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 10 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta