Delta Research and Educational Foundation to Host a Free Virtual Education Symposium

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Teacher Efficacy Campaign (DTEC) and Teachers Advocating to lead Great change (TAG) will launch a four-part series on educational equity, as part of the Delta Research and Educational Foundation (DREF). The program, titled "Rooted in Research 2.0," will stream live on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 pm EDT.

"We work tirelessly to eliminate equity disparities within our educational system." ~ Carolyn E. Lewis, DREF President Tweet this DTEC-TAG "Equity Warriors"

"We continue to work tirelessly to eliminate equity disparities within our educational system," said DREF President Carolyn E. Lewis. "To fulfill this mission, DTEC-TAG provides information, research, and resources to students, teachers, parents, administrators, and the communities through education awareness and professional development activities."

The DTEC-TAG team consists of educators and educational advocates, who are referred to as "Equity Warriors," throughout the country; specifically, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

"Effective partnerships are an intricate part of DTEC-TAG's strategic plan and success in reaching the education community," said National Project Director of DTEC-TAG, Johni Cruse Craig, Ed.D. "The 2020 "Pandemic Pivot" led the team to an impactful partnership with the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) / Black Greek Letter Consortium (BGLC) and DREF Research Matters.

In 2020, more than 250,000 community members were reached, as education and awareness efforts introduced to some and expanded the knowledge for others about the All of Us Research Program through the Rooted in Research series. The impact is still increasing as many community members and educators utilize the content from the series to further educate on certain topics; from mental health to mentorship, Craig said.

The Rooted in Research 2.0 series is as follows:

Episode 1, Rooted in Faith , featured the Modern Christian Family and aired on April 3, 2021 at 4:00 pm EDT .

, featured the Modern Christian Family and aired on at . Episode 2, Rooted in Culture , featured the NPHC Divine 9 Presidents and National Undergraduate Leadership Council playing #CultureTags™ on April 10, 2021 at 4:00 pm EDT .

, featured the NPHC Divine 9 Presidents and National Undergraduate Leadership Council playing #CultureTags™ on at . Episode 3, Rooted in Education: Sowing Seeds to the Heart , is a FREE educational symposium featuring keynote speaker, Dr. Paulette C. Walker , 25 th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as DTEC-TAG Equity Warriors and many other experts. It will air on April 17, 2021 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm EDT . The day will conclude with Comedian Eddie B. To register for the Education Symposium, visit http://bit.ly/DTECTAGEdSummit .

, is a FREE educational symposium featuring keynote speaker, Dr. , 25 National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., as well as DTEC-TAG Equity Warriors and many other experts. It will air on from – . The day will conclude with Comedian Eddie B. To register for the Education Symposium, visit http://bit.ly/DTECTAGEdSummit . The fourth and final episode is April 24 th, 2021 at 3:00 pm EDT and titled Rooted in Rhetoric featuring HBCU Speech & Debate Teams.

The Rooted in Research 2.0 series can be viewed LIVE on the DTEC-TAG Facebook & YouTube, DREF Research Matters Facebook & Vimeo & NPHC Facebook, YouTube, Twitter & Twitch.

The Delta Teacher Efficacy Campaign (DTEC) is a national education initiative of the Delta Research and Educational Foundation (DREF) in collaboration with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

SOURCE Delta Research & Educational Foundation

Related Links

https://www.deltafoundation.net/

