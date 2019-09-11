DELTA Resources Announces 2019 Preference Grant Recipients

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A key tenet of the DELTA Resources, Inc. (DELTA) corporate mission is giving back to the communities we serve through the DELTActs Corporate Giving program.

On this Patriot Day, to honor co-founder Robert R. Elseth, LCDR USNR, who was killed while on active duty at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, DELTActs announces the selection of the 2019 preference grant recipients. They are:

Preference grant recipients are nominated and selected by DELTA employees at the annual corporate offsite and supplement program contributions to Charitable Alliance partner, the Fisher House Foundation, which builds comfort homes at major military medical centers for use by service members receiving treatment and their families. DELTActs has helped raise over $12M for the Fisher House through participation in the annual Fisher House Golf Classic.

To thank military service members, DELTA employees prepared 660 care packages for distribution to deployed troops, veterans wounded heroes and their caregivers, military families, and first responders as part of Operation Gratitude.

DELTA is pleased to support Patriot Day as a National Day of Service and Remembrance to honor those whose lives were lost and changed forever on September 11, 2001.

About:

DELTA Resources, Inc. is a woman-owned business, established in 2000 to provide support services to the Federal government and private sector. With 350+ employees and annual revenues exceeding $60 million, the company maintains a steadfast focus and sustained growth in national security mission areas. DELTA achieves its corporate objectives through a partnership-oriented commitment to excellent customer service and employee development.

www.deltaresources.com

SOURCE DELTA Resources, Inc.

