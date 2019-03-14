DELTA Resources, Inc. and Constellation Software Engineering Corporation are pleased to announce their Joint Venture

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DELTA Resources, Inc. (DELTA) and Constellation Software Engineering Corporation (CSE) are pleased to announce that our Joint Venture, DELTA Constellation Group (DCG), is an awardee of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's Multiple Award Contract, the IAC MAC, as part of Pool 2 (Small Business). The contract is awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA). The IDIQ award has a potential value of $28 billion for Research and Development support.

"We are delighted that DELTA Constellation Group and our teammates have the opportunity to support the Information Analysis Center. I believe that the Partnership between DCG and the DoD IAC program will bring great opportunities to capitalize on our mutual investments in generating scientific and technical information," said Chris Renz, DCG General Manager.

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The IDIQ's scope encompasses 22 scientific and technical focus areas critical to current defense needs mapped to one of three corresponding primary domain areas: Defense Systems, Cyber-Security and Information Systems, and Homeland Defense and Security.

The contract may be utilized by DoD components and other U.S. Government agencies and departments and their contractors, state and local Governments, Industry, Academia and other institutions as well as international organizations in which the U.S. Government is a member or participant.

DELTA Resources, Inc. is a woman-owned business, established in 2000 to provide support services to the Federal government and private sector. With 300+ employees and annual revenues exceeding $50 million, the company maintains a steadfast focus and sustained growth in national security mission areas. DELTA achieves its corporate objectives through a partnership-oriented commitment to excellent customer service and employee development.

