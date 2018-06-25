DELTA Resources, Inc. Ranked on The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2018

As a five-time recipient of this prestigious recognition, DELTA's CEO Maria Proestou is honored that DELTA's corporate culture and commitment are shared so strongly throughout the company, at every level. "We encourage a real sense of partnership between our employees and customers. Although it is easy to take for granted the work we do, each employee feels a strong commitment to the mission of delivering quality technical services and products. This shared sense that what we do ultimately enables the success of our service members and key decision makers is what drives our performance. Behind this, we've been able to cultivate an overwhelming sense of family, which makes us very willing and adept in working together to challenge ourselves to find innovative solutions for our customers and employee well-being, all the while going above and beyond in our delivery," said Proestou. While being recognized as a Top Workplace is greatly valued, Proestou also acknowledges that there is always opportunity for improvement at every level of the organization. Proestou observed, "Surveys such as this provide invaluable feedback and challenge us to continuously seek creative ways to enhance benefits, streamline business processes, and continue to attract top-notch employees."

About: DELTA Resources, Inc. is a woman-owned business, established in 2000 to provide support services to the Federal government and private sector. With 300+ employees and annual revenues exceeding $50 million, the company maintains a steadfast focus and sustained growth in critical mission areas of C5I and Warfare System Engineering & Integration; Navy Shipbuilding & Fleet Support; Cybersecurity & Cloud Computing; and Critical Infrastructure & Force Protection. DELTA achieves its corporate objectives through a commitment to excellent customer service and employee development.

