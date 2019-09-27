DELTA Resources, Inc. Welcomes New Director of Warfare Systems

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DELTA Resources, Inc. welcomes Robert (Rob) Gardenier as Director of Warfare Systems. Rob joins DELTA as an accomplished engineer and acquisition professional with over 30 years of experience spanning private industry, Navy field, fleet operational and program office assignments.

As the Systems Integration PAPM in PMS515, Rob headed the FFG(X) Program's GFE procurement, Test and Evaluation planning, Network Architecture and Cybersecurity design and planning as well as Aviation, C4I and Weapons Systems Integration. He's led several SOCCOM and WARCOM funded efforts as the Technical Director for PMS Naval Special Warfare and served as the PAPM for New Technology Development for Special Operating Forces Undersea Mobility programs in PMS399.

Rob served in PEO Carriers for several years where he filled leadership positions in PMS312 and PMS378 and led Carrier RCOH planning and execution as well as CVN78 acquisition efforts. Prior to his arrival in PEO Carriers, Rob graduated from NAVSEA's Commanders Development Program, served as the LHD PSA Manager in PMS377, held several FMS country manager positions and managed FF1052 modernization and repair efforts.

In addition to his civilian career, Rob maintained a commission in the U.S. Navy Reserve as an Aerospace Engineering Duty Officer; retiring at the rank of CAPTAIN in 2017. His assignments at NAVAIR included: AIR 4.0X PGSS Program, PMA275 V-22 Osprey Program Office, PMA260 Common Support Equipment Programs, and more. Rob served as the NATO Air Armaments Sub Group Chairman prior to his retirement from the NAVAIR Reserve Program.

Rob earned a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University, a M.S. Degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University and is a graduate of Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development.

Rob will apply his expertise in management, engineering, and acquisitions to develop innovative solutions for Government customers involving Warfare Systems and will contribute to DELTA's strategic company objectives.

ABOUT: DELTA Resources, Inc. is a woman-owned business, established in 2000 to provide support services to the Federal government and private sector. With 350+ employees and annual revenues exceeding $50 million, the company maintains a steadfast focus and sustained growth in national security mission areas. DELTA achieves its corporate objectives through a partnership-oriented commitment to excellent customer service and employee development.

