Delta Risk Named to CIO Applications' "Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018"

"We are glad to announce Delta Risk as one of the Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018," said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications. "Delta Risk has long been a leading player in the cyber security technology landscape, and their progress and advancement in cyber security is impressive. We are pleased to recognize Delta Risk for its exemplary contribution in providing robust cyber security and risk management services."

"This award is a direct reflection of the dedication and innovation of all the professionals on our team, and of the relationships we've developed with our customers over the past 10 years," said Scott Kaine, CEO of Delta Risk. "We are fortunate to have staff and clientele who believe in taking a proactive, joint problem-solving approach to defend against cyber threats."

This is the second year in a row that CIO Applications has named Delta Risk as a Top 25 Cyber Security Company. Delta Risk offers expert consulting and managed security services for SMBs, large enterprises, and government agencies to help them prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber-attacks and breaches. The company's services include cloud application monitoring, incident response, training exercises, and compromise assessments.

About Delta Risk

Delta Risk LLC, a Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber security and risk management services to government and private sector clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services. Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients safe and secure. For more information, visit https://deltarisk.com/

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is a technology magazine, published from Silicon Valley, CA, that is a prime platform for CIOs to discuss innovative enterprise solutions. It is a medium that helps upcoming enterprise IT vendors to engage and showcase their solutions for enterprises. CIO Applications helps technology leaders by providing analysis on new technologies and gives a better understanding of the role that enterprise solutions play in achieving the business goals. For more information, visit http://www.cioapplications.com/

