Delta Risk Presents Solutions for Legal IT Professionals at Sixth Annual ILTA LegalSEC Summit

SAN ANTONIO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Risk, a global provider of cyber security and security consulting services, announced today that it is sponsoring the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) 6th Annual LegalSEC Summit. Recognized as the premier learning and connecting security event in the legal tech industry, this year's summit will include two CLE Sessions for attorneys. It will also feature new custom learning roadmaps designed for three key groups: dedicated information security professionals, IT leaders with modest resources, and senior leadership in large law firms.
Delta Risk will be at booth number four in the exhibit hall, where attendees can learn more about professional consulting services and managed security services for law firms, including cloud solutions. Educational topics during the conference include presentations on incident response, data privacy and security, advice for leaders with modest resources, and the latest innovations in threat analytics.
"Recent data breaches and the rapid pace of technical innovations are changing the way that the legal industry views cyber security," said Rich Burke, Vice President of Sales. "LegalSEC Summit 2018 gives us the opportunity to share practical advice with attendees and learn more about the challenges they're facing in their firms every day."
LegalSEC Summit 2018 at a glance:
- June 12 – 13, 2018
- Visit Delta Risk at Booth 4
- Crystal Gateway Marriott, Arlington, VA
- Hosted by ILTA, the International Legal Technology Association
- Designed for legal security and IT professionals at every level within law firms and corporate law departments
- Two new CLE Sessions on Data Breach and Ethical Rules
In addition to sponsoring LegalSEC Summit 2018, Delta Risk will present a webinar with ILTA on best practices for cloud security on June 19 featuring John Hawley, Vice President of Managed Security, as well as sponsor the annual ILTACON conference in August at National Harbor, MD.
About Delta Risk
Delta Risk LLC, a Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber security and risk management services to government and private sector clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services. Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients safe and secure. For more information, visit https://www.deltarisk.com.
