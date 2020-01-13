Delta Separations CUP-15 and CUP-30 are the First Cannabis Extraction Systems to be UL Certified to ANSI/CAN/UL/ULC 1389 for use in the U.S. and Canada

Underwriters Laboratories, UL's nonprofit affiliate, worked with industry stakeholders to develop requirements for a certification program of equipment and systems used for commercial plant oil extraction processing. The collaboration started in response to concerns from regulators across the U.S. and Canada related to explosions, fires and injuries during the manufacturing process of oil extraction. Testing and certification to ANSI/CAN/UL/ULC 1389 allows manufacturers to design and build new processing equipment according to a consistent set of requirements and help to avoid delays in commissioning.

Delta Separations regards safety as a cornerstone to their mission and their CUP-15 and CUP-30 extraction systems are the first of their category to have received UL Certification to ANSI/CAN/UL/ULC 1389. CEO, Roger Cockroft said "The phenomenal insight and professionalism that UL adds has given us a clarity of vision that is unique in this industry. This has been no small task, but commitment to following these rigorous standards means we focus on our customer and put safety first."

"We are delighted that the industry is proactively heading down a safer path with UL Certification to ANSI/CAN/UL/ULC 1389 that addresses hazardous locations safety for plant oil extraction equipment. This represents a safety milestone for the industry," said Milan Dotlich, Europe and Americas vice president of energy and power technologies at UL.

About Delta Separations

Delta Separations, founded in 2015 and based in Cotati, California is a hardware manufacturer dedicated to developing equipment for the safe extraction of high-quality oil from plant-based biomass, primarily for the cannabis, hemp and nutraceutical industries.

Delta's current product lineup includes centrifugal extractors, falling film evaporators, rolled film distillation systems and modular lab spaces. It is Delta's goal to support their clients with best in class customer service and industry education.

For more information, please visit: https://www.deltaseparations.com/

SOURCE Delta Separations, LLC

Related Links

https://www.deltaseparations.com

