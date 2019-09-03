Delta Separations Forms Partnership with Thai Freeze Dry to Expand into Asia

The partnership will serve to provide Southeast Asia with Sales, Installation, Training and Customer Service for Delta's core product line of extractors (CUP-15 and CUP-30) and falling film evaporators (FFE-45 and FFE-60), followed by their complete product lineup in early 2020.

This new venture also marks Delta's launch into the global nutraceutical market, allowing the company to continue its goal of supporting the world with healthy medicinals. TFD and Delta are partnering to create a state of the art ultra-high efficiency freeze dry and extraction facility in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The facility will integrate TFD and Delta's technologies and be used as a blueprint that will be replicated around the world.

Roger Cockroft, CEO of Delta Separations, stated, "This represents a huge step forward in our global expansion. Southeast Asia is the obvious first step and now together with the Thai Freeze Dry team we can offer true Delta quality products and service. Our partnership combines two market leaders to be able to offer new innovative solutions to the nutraceutical industry at an industrial scale."

About Delta Separations

Delta Separations, founded in 2015 and based in Cotati, California is a hardware manufacturer dedicated to developing equipment for the safe extraction of high-quality oil from plant based biomass, primarily for the cannabis and hemp industries.

Delta's current product lineup includes centrifugal extractors, falling film evaporators, rolled film distillation systems and modular lab spaces. It is Delta's goal to support their clients with best in class customer service and industry education.

For more information, please visit: https://www.deltaseparations.com/

About Thai Freeze Dry

Thai Freeze Dry (TFD), headquartered in Chiang Mai, produces 35 FDA approved herbal powders and 10 herbal formulations using its proprietary Cellular Fraction-Line Technology with additional patent pending products. This advanced and progressive process allows Thai Freeze Dry to maintain the medicinal bioactivity of a live plant while providing the safety of a stable commodity. It provides highly bioactive, stable, bio-available and concentrated products.

For the past 15 years, TFD has been processing Thai herbs and botanicals of the highest quality under GMP conditions. The most popular product to date is sprouted black rice powder which is rich in antioxidants and a natural detoxifier.

TFD is also in a unique position to create synergistic formulations combining Thailand's traditional medicinal herbs with cannabis in a variety of formulations, each of which addresses specific conditions. It can produce high-value products from the leaves, roots, seeds, and the water removed from the cannabis plant, all of which are presently under-used or not used at all. TFD owns a minority stake in Thai Cannabis Corp. ( www.thaicannabiscorporation.com ) and has the first call to all their processing.

For more information, please visit: www.thaifreezedry.com

SOURCE Delta Separations, LLC

