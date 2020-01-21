Delta Showcases Delta Breez Indoor Air Quality Solutions with Innovative LED Features at the 2020 International Builders' Show

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, is exhibiting its Delta Breez Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions at the 2020 NAHB International Builders' Show in Las Vegas at booth C3061. In all of its IAQ products, Delta exclusively uses DC motor technology for industry-leading energy savings, superior reliability and silent operation. Delta is unveiling LED lighting enhancements for its portfolio of more than 60 bathroom ventilation fans, such as color-changing features, among other options.

"Our unparalleled engineering expertise and passion for sustainability have brought Delta to the forefront of the Indoor Air Quality industry," said Wilson Huang, General Manager of the Fans and Thermal Management Business Group for Delta Electronics, Inc. "In 2011, Delta was the first company to incorporate LED lights onto bath fans, and nearly a decade later we continue to blaze trails by developing innovative features that benefit builders and homeowners alike."

Laser-focused on energy efficiency, Delta Breez offers 56 fans that are ENERGY STAR® qualified, with some models even exceeding the EPA's requirements by more than 200 percent. Delta Breez allows builders to exceed building codes across the United States. Solutions on display at the NAHB show include:

Edge-Lit Bathroom Fans

The GBR100RRLED is an edge-lit, rounded LED bathroom fan with a slick decorative ring. Using the fan's waterproof remote, the ring of light turns blue, green and a 3,000K (kelvin) warm white color. The remote can control the fan's operation. The edge-lit design replaces a traditional grille to disguise the exhaust fan as a lighting fixture. The placement of LED modules on the side allows for a more comfortable diffusion of light to maximize occupant comfort.

The SLM70ELED also boasts an edge-lit LED in its futuristic design. As part of the DeltaSlim series, this fan is one of the most compact in the entire family. It is perfect for new home construction and remodeling projects. An edge-lit LED grille is available for consumers to upgrade an existing SLM50 or SLM70 model.

BreezSlim Series Fans with Adjustable High-Speed Capability

Multiple models in the BreezSlim series now include an adjustable, high-speed switch embedded within. This allows the fan to easily alternate between delivering 80 or 110 CFM, enabling builders to meet building code tests for CFM. The switch can also be accessed by homeowners, should they desire to adjust the airflow. Current BreezSlim models with this feature include the SLM80-110, SLM80-110D, SLM80-110DLED and SLM80-110LED.

Delta Breez Ceiling Fans

In 2020, Delta will begin selling a line of ceiling fans that exclusively use DC motor technology – providing energy savings of up to 70 percent compared to traditional AC motor counterparts. All Delta ceiling fans will be manufactured in Taiwan, featuring premium and stylish designs.

For more information about Delta Breez, visit www.deltabreez.com.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contacts:

Delta Electronics (Americas)

Public Relations and Communications

Richard Chang

+1 (510) 364-8432

richard.chang@deltaww.com

PAN Communications for Delta Electronics (Americas)

Sean Welch

+1 (407) 734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com

SOURCE Delta

Related Links

http://www.deltaww.com

