Delta Showcases Energy-saving Power, Cooling, and ICT Infrastructure Solutions for Cloud to Edge AI Data Centers at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024

TAIPEI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, is demonstrating its unique capabilities to enhance energy efficiency across the AI (Artificial Intelligence) realm at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024 under the theme "Discovering Delta's Cloud to Edge AI." The showcase features a comprehensive portfolio of smart and energy-saving Data Center Infrastructure Solutions, AI server power supplies, air and liquid cooling systems, and passive components, encompassing both cloud and edge computing. Noteworthy highlights include the ORV3-compliant 66kW and 33kW server power shelves with PSUs boasting leading efficiency up to 97.5%, and a revolutionary vertical power delivery technology to support AI accelerator operations with higher energy efficiency.

Ping Cheng, Delta's Chairman and CEO, said, "As a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management solutions, Delta is uniquely positioned to support the rapid rise of the AI industry. Delta's broad spectrum of power, cooling, and ICT infrastructure solutions helps our customers design or optimize their data center power architecture, enabling superior energy and cooling efficiency throughout the entire grid-to-chip power delivery process in AI data centers, even at the server rack stage and at the board level where AI processors operate. We look forward to cooperating even further with our customers to facilitate substantial energy conservation as AI computing power expands."

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, underscored, "This year, under the theme of 'Discovering Delta's Cloud to Edge AI,' our booth design represents a large-scale AI data center with the actual server racks. The exterior of our booth introduces a prefabricated containerized data center solution while in the interior we showcase the core of data center infrastructure. From large systems to small key components, we demonstrate Delta's power and thermal management solutions for every level of data center operations. Furthermore, by presenting applications from the cloud to the edge, visitors will have an on-site opportunity to explore the behind-the-scenes of AI computing."

AI Power Supply, Thermal Management, and Passive Components

Ted Shyy, EVP of Delta's Power Electronics Business, stated, "By integrating leading-edge technologies in power supply, thermal management, and passive components, Delta can meet the high capability demands for power and heat dissipation from AI servers and chips. For example, Delta's visionary chip vertical power supply technology showcased at this event helps to save approximately 5-15% of power losses in the operations of AI accelerator systems (compared to traditional lateral power delivery). Delta is also debuting liquid cooling cold plate modules designed for the next generation of AI server GPU/CPU, when integrated together with Delta's high-performance cooling fans and in-rack coolant distribution unit (CDU), demonstrating our relentless technological innovation."

For AC/DC power supplies in server racks, Delta exhibits ORV3 (Open Rack v3)-compliant rack-mounted power shelves. These include the new 66kW and 33kW power shelves featuring power supply units (PSU) with energy efficiency as high as 97.5%, making them the mainstream for the next generation AI servers. To meet the DC/DC power conversion requirements of AI chips, Delta is showcasing a portfolio of DC/DC converters with output power ranging from 200W to 2,000W, with maximum efficiency up to 98.5%. These include the widely used 48V to 12V DC/DC converters for AI computing equipment. Delta also offers high-density power chokes that incorporate patented designs and materials to offer excellent saturation current and low power loss, thus ideal for voltage conversion in the support of AI accelerators.

Data Center Infrastructure

Richard Chan, General Manager of Delta's Data Center Segment Business Unit, said, "In the face of the rapidly growing demand for data centers, Delta possesses deep expertise and experience in data center power architecture planning. By integrating its complete ICT product and solutions portfolio, Delta is able to create highly efficient and flexible infrastructure that supplies power from medium voltage to servers, helping customers save operating costs and time effectively."

Delta's ICT Infrastructure Solutions displayed at COMPUTEX 2024 include Prefabricated Power Train Units (PTU), which can provide more than 1.7 MW of power in a 40ft container. Also showcased is the All-in-One Prefabricated Containerized Data Center Solution, which has already been implemented in more than 200 projects worldwide, integrates the infrastructure and IT equipment of data centers into containers to meet the rapid deployment and high scalability requirements of customers. In terms of thermal management, Delta is not only presenting energy-saving EC- technology High Power Air Movers for data centers, but is also demonstrating Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) solutions to upgrade existing air-cooled data centers. In addition, Delta's Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) liquid cooling solutions are capable of handling dozens of high-density racks exceeding 100kW to cope with the large amount of heat generated by AI computing. Lastly, Delta is exhibiting a new iDCIM solution that combines 3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology to facilitate one-stop effective management for data centers and buildings.

Edge AI and AI Applications

Delta also showcases advanced power supplies and ultra-thin heat dissipation module solutions for AI PCs and the AI-powered Cloud Surveillance Solution VORTEX. As for AI applications, Delta showcases an autonomous mobile robot with intelligent navigation capabilities that provides home delivery services in elevator buildings and an Enterprise Knowledge Q&A Chatbot that incorporates large language models.

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024 will be held from June 4th to June 7th. Welcome to visit Delta's M0320 booth at Hall 1, 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Delta's highlights at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024:

Data Center Infrastructure

AI Data Center Solutions: Delta offers flexible data center infrastructure solutions to reduce the total cost of ownership for high-density workloads in AI data centers. Our offerings encompass AC power, DC power, Air/Liquid Cooling solutions, ORV3 rack, busway systems, Li-ion battery systems, DCIM, networking infrastructure, remote PC arrays, and more.

Delta offers flexible data center infrastructure solutions to reduce the total cost of ownership for high-density workloads in AI data centers. Our offerings encompass AC power, DC power, Air/Liquid Cooling solutions, ORV3 rack, busway systems, Li-ion battery systems, DCIM, networking infrastructure, remote PC arrays, and more. UPS Solutions: Delta has focused on the power industry for many years as a provider of energy-saving UPSs. Delta's DPM Gen2 UPS is our flagship UPS. It delivers up to 2.1 MW power capacity and offers up to 97.4% AC-AC efficiency.

Delta has focused on the power industry for many years as a provider of energy-saving UPSs. Delta's DPM Gen2 UPS is our flagship UPS. It delivers up to 2.1 MW power capacity and offers up to 97.4% AC-AC efficiency. Li-ion Battery System: Delta provides a battery backup system in a 2U Power shelf system up to 15 kW capacity with 6pcs BBU modules and a lithium-ion UPS battery system which is up to 470 kW power and 62 kW in a single cabinet. It is certified with global safety standards, including UL1973, IEC62619, and UL9540A tested and offers 2-3 times longer life than traditional batteries.

Delta provides a battery backup system in a 2U Power shelf system up to 15 kW capacity with 6pcs BBU modules and a lithium-ion UPS battery system which is up to 470 kW power and 62 kW in a single cabinet. It is certified with global safety standards, including UL1973, IEC62619, and UL9540A tested and offers 2-3 times longer life than traditional batteries. Air Cooling/Liquid Cooling Solutions: Delta presents an extensive array of air and liquid cooling products, delivering tailored solutions for traditional data centers to AI data centers. We feature AALC solutions perfect for upgrading existing air cooling systems. Delta's CDU solutions efficiently cool dozens of high-density racks and offer ideal solutions to the cooling challenges of AI data centers.

Delta presents an extensive array of air and liquid cooling products, delivering tailored solutions for traditional data centers to AI data centers. We feature AALC solutions perfect for upgrading existing air cooling systems. Delta's CDU solutions efficiently cool dozens of high-density racks and offer ideal solutions to the cooling challenges of AI data centers. BIM-empowered iDCIM solution and service: Combining 3D BIM (building information modeling) with iDCIM solution, it optimizes the facilities arrangement and enhances the maintenance efficiency, providing one-stop management of data center and building.

AI Power Supply Solutions

DCDC Converters for GPUs: The extensive portfolio of DC/DC converters for AI servers and GPUs features output power ranging from 200 to 2,000W, 400VDC input voltage, up to 98.5% efficiency, and power density exceeding 5,000 W/in³. The highlighted 48V to 12V DCDC converters and the world-leading technology of vertical power delivery are able to enhance power conversion efficiency for GPUs.

The extensive portfolio of DC/DC converters for AI servers and GPUs features output power ranging from 200 to 2,000W, 400VDC input voltage, up to 98.5% efficiency, and power density exceeding 5,000 W/in³. The highlighted 48V to 12V DCDC converters and the world-leading technology of vertical power delivery are able to enhance power conversion efficiency for GPUs. 20kW Power Capacitance Shelf: The 20kW PCS, equipped with lithium-ion capacitors and designed to mitigate AC grid reflections from peak system loads, supports peak power demands and serves as backup power with a holdup time of 15 seconds under a full 20kW load. It ensures stable and reliable power supply in AI and cloud computing servers, and data centers.

The 20kW PCS, equipped with lithium-ion capacitors and designed to mitigate AC grid reflections from peak system loads, supports peak power demands and serves as backup power with a holdup time of 15 seconds under a full 20kW load. It ensures stable and reliable power supply in AI and cloud computing servers, and data centers. 1RU 33kW Power Shelf: Delta has taken the lead in launching the new 19-inch 33kW AC/DC Power Shelf, designed to meet the power supply needs of the NVIDIA Blackwell platform in AI data centers. With a reduced dimension from 21 inch to 19 inch, the new 1RU power shelf manages to deliver 33kW power with six compact 5.5kW power supply units and 97.5% efficiency.

Delta has taken the lead in launching the new 19-inch 33kW AC/DC Power Shelf, designed to meet the power supply needs of the NVIDIA Blackwell platform in AI data centers. With a reduced dimension from 21 inch to 19 inch, the new 1RU power shelf manages to deliver 33kW power with six compact 5.5kW power supply units and 97.5% efficiency. 3OU ORV3 HPR 66kW Power Shelf: The debuted 66kW Power Shelf integrated twelve 5.5kW PSUs with 48V high-voltage output, reducing energy loss during transmission. It features PMC with PoE functionality and four relay modules with C19 connectors.

The debuted 66kW Power Shelf integrated twelve 5.5kW PSUs with 48V high-voltage output, reducing energy loss during transmission. It features PMC with PoE functionality and four relay modules with C19 connectors. 400W AI Gaming Laptop Adaptor: The exclusive 400W high-end gaming laptop adaptor on the market fulfills serious gamers' requirements for a highly efficient power supply. With DOE Level VII and ERP Lot VII compliance, it guarantees a seamless gaming experience and high energy efficiency.

The exclusive 400W high-end gaming laptop adaptor on the market fulfills serious gamers' requirements for a highly efficient power supply. With DOE Level VII and ERP Lot VII compliance, it guarantees a seamless gaming experience and high energy efficiency. High Power Density, High Efficiency Power Choke: Delta develops low profile, multi-phase TLVR power choke that enhance transient response and power conversion efficiency, while reducing layout space and power consumption by optimizing coil parameter characteristics and powder material, in order to meet the power demand of high current transient in AI servers.

AI Thermal Management Solutions

Cold Plate Loops and Rack CDU for Liquid Cooling: The complete liquid cooling solutions to meets the cooling requirements of latest generation of AI GPU/CPU, includes Cold Plate Loops at server level offering and Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) at rack level offering, integrated to achieve leading efficiency for liquid cooled AI servers and racks.

The complete liquid cooling solutions to meets the cooling requirements of latest generation of AI GPU/CPU, includes Cold Plate Loops at server level offering and Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) at rack level offering, integrated to achieve leading efficiency for liquid cooled AI servers and racks. 3D Vapor Chamber / AI Server Fan for Air Cooling: The complete air cooling solutions to meet the cooling requirements of latest generation of AI GPU/CPU, includes the high efficiency, high airflow AI Server Fan, which increase air flow by 30% comparing to general server fan with no increase in power consumption, as well as the advance 3D Vapor Chamber offerings with cooling capacity ranging 700W ~1000W for different GPU brand and platform; integrated to achieve highly efficient air cooling solution tailored to AI GPU / CPU.

The complete air cooling solutions to meet the cooling requirements of latest generation of AI GPU/CPU, includes the high efficiency, high airflow AI Server Fan, which increase air flow by 30% comparing to general server fan with no increase in power consumption, as well as the advance 3D Vapor Chamber offerings with cooling capacity ranging 700W ~1000W for different GPU brand and platform; integrated to achieve highly efficient air cooling solution tailored to AI GPU / CPU. High Power Air Mover: Addressing energy-saving needs of data center facility cooling, the cutting-edge energy-saving EC Technology High Power Air Mover, combines Delta core technologies in DC Motor/ Impeller Design/ Power Conversion, can enable more than 30% saving in energy consumption of the power hungry data center cooling equipment, such as Chiller/AHU.

Addressing energy-saving needs of data center facility cooling, the cutting-edge energy-saving EC Technology High Power Air Mover, combines Delta core technologies in DC Motor/ Impeller Design/ Power Conversion, can enable more than 30% saving in energy consumption of the power hungry data center cooling equipment, such as Chiller/AHU. AI PC Thermal Solutions: Through integrating Step VC and Slim Flat-End Heat Pipe with the high-efficiency Slim Fan designed with latest turbo blade and three-phase motor, Delta provides an integrated slim thermal solution for AI PC, increasing 30% in cooling efficiency while consuming 30% less power, ensuring a highly efficient and reliable AI PC.

AI Applications

Enterprise Knowledge Q&A Chatbot : The enterprise knowledge Q&A chatbot utilizes internal corporate knowledge bases, coupled with large language model, to deliver high-quality responses to internal queries. It can also be coupled with private model to ensure the security of corporate confidential information.

The enterprise knowledge Q&A chatbot utilizes internal corporate knowledge bases, coupled with large language model, to deliver high-quality responses to internal queries. It can also be coupled with private model to ensure the security of corporate confidential information. AIDEN ─ Autonomous Intelligence Robot: AIDEN is a heartland delivery and check-in service robot. It delivers food and household essentials to home-bound seniors and conduct house visits to reduce the workload of community care service providers. AIDEN differentiates itself with its ability to ride an elevator autonomously and navigate safely and courteously among human traffic.

AIDEN is a heartland delivery and check-in service robot. It delivers food and household essentials to home-bound seniors and conduct house visits to reduce the workload of community care service providers. AIDEN differentiates itself with its ability to ride an elevator autonomously and navigate safely and courteously among human traffic. AI-powered Cloud Surveillance -VORTEX: Employs Edge AI for real-time alerts, reducing false alarms and enhancing security for people, vehicles, and assets. It can integrate seamlessly, boosting management efficiency and minimizing risks.

SOURCE DELTA ELECTRONICS INC.