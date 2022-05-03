Delta Sonic Car Wash Selects NetSuite to Polish Business Operations

Founded in 1967 in Niagara Falls, NY, Delta Sonic operates 31 auto care centers across New York, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. As Delta Sonic expanded its car wash business to new locations, it also added new services including interior detailing, oil changes, gasoline, convenience stores, and food service operations. Delta Sonic's accounting and operations processes thereby became much more complex to manage. To address these challenges and improve efficiencies across its business, Delta Sonic decided to replace multiple enterprise software systems with Oracle NetSuite, and selected Trevera as its implementation partner.

"Our business has changed significantly since our founder started the company over 50 years ago. As we've grown organically through new locations and additional customer services, the challenge of administrating many back-office functions has increased," said Jared Evers, Director of Finance, Delta Sonic. "Moving to NetSuite and having one system to manage our business will make a huge difference. NetSuite will help us automate many different manual processes, integrate our operations so we have better visibility into our business, and ultimately enable us to make more informed decisions that will drive efficiencies and help us continue to adapt and thrive."

With NetSuite, Delta Sonic will be able to unify and manage its business operations on a single cloud business system. By automating key finance functions, NetSuite will enable Delta Sonic to streamline its accounting processes and reduce the time to close as well as free up IT resources to focus on more strategic initiatives that enhance the customer experience. In addition, NetSuite inventory management will help Delta Sonic ensure products and services are always available for customers by providing visibility into operations across its different locations and warehouses. Finally, by gaining a unified view into the business, Delta Sonic will have greater insights around performance to adapt its business.

"It is always inspiring to work with family-owned businesses like Delta Sonic that take pride in their communities and work tirelessly to improve customer experiences," said Sam Levy, SVP of Sales, Oracle NetSuite. "With the flexibility and scalability NetSuite provides, Delta Sonic is well-positioned to execute on its plans while continuing to drive efficiencies across its business."

