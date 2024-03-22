Delta Thailand Opens Its New Delta Plant 8 and R&D Center for EV Production and Innovation

BANGKOK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., a subsidiary of Delta Group, today inaugurated its new Delta Plant 8 and R&D Center at Bangpoo Industrial Estate, Thailand, to facilitate Delta's expansion of production and development of electric vehicle (EV) power electronics products for global customers. H.E. Mr Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, along with the Ministry of Industry and the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) participated in the grand opening ceremony to witness this new milestone of Delta's 35-year journey in Thailand. Delta management from headquarters along with key industry partners and media also attended the grand opening and explored the advanced production lines.

The Prime Minister delivered a special address at the event, expressing the government's delight at the opening of the new factory and its full support for Delta Electronics Thailand as a leading electronics manufacturer and exporter. The company is ready to support Thailand's policies and has announced investments to help promote the Prime Minister's vision to make Thailand a Future Mobility Hub and a Digital Economy Hub.

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, said, "Today is a milestone in Delta's 35 years of development in Thailand. Since 2010, we have produced EV power electronic products in Thailand. Our new Delta Plant 8 aims to meet growing demand for our EV products and our new R&D center will develop automotive power electronics locally for the first time. We believe our significant investments will greatly benefit the industry, economy and environment of Thailand and our Southeast Asia region."

Delta's EV products range from power management products, including onboard chargers and DC/DC converters, and powertrain products, including traction inverters and traction motors, to thermal management solutions and passive components. Delta's global customers include top automotive manufacturers from Europe, the USA and Japan. Since 2010, Delta Thailand has produced EV power electronics products for global customers at Delta Plant 1 with a floor space of 25,000 square meters. The new factory and R&D center with 30,400 square meters of floor space aim to increase production capacity for the rapidly growing EV business.

Delta's advanced and efficient automotive production includes all processes from raw materials receiving and storage to sub-processing, SMT processing, PWBA processing, assembly and burn-in with final testing before shipment of finished goods. The investment of almost three billion baht for the facilities also showcases Delta's energy-efficient building automation solutions and smart manufacturing solutions to increase productivity and quality on production lines.

Celebrating 35 years of development, Delta Thailand is the only Thailand company listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices' World Index in the "Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components" category from 2022 to 2023 and has received Supplier Engagement Leader 2022 recognition by CDP for supply chain sustainability. Delta Thailand is now entering a new phase of growth expanding its R&D, manufacturing and business footprint in local markets while supporting the development in the Thailand S-curve focus industries of Next-Gen Automotive and Smart Electronics, establishing a solid foundation for expansion in the Southeast Asia region.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.