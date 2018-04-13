DELTA to Lead Navy Warfare, Control, and C5I Systems Design, Engineering, and Integration Support Contract Team

SEA 05 is responsible for ensuring the effective application of technical authority to the design and fielding of warfare, control, and C5I systems from requirements generation to system sustainment. The overarching requirement calls for systems engineering expertise across element, system, and families of systems and their integration into and interoperability with fielded and planned Navy warships. DELTA leads a team of highly capable large and small businesses deliberately assembled to meet current and future engineering requirements with expertise in detection, control and engagement systems. The DELTA team further presents NAVSEA with acumen in platform integration of warfare, control, and C5I systems to include large surface combatants, littoral/small surface combatants, amphibious platforms, and aircraft carriers.

Maria Proestou, DELTA CEO and co-founder, explained that this effort, the company's largest contract to date, is "the work upon which the company was founded and is the result of over seventeen years of hard work by DELTA's leadership in supporting the development of fully integrated and interoperable systems necessary to meet the United States Navy's ever-expanding warfighting mission." DELTA's performance and commitment to mission has ensured innumerable improvements to Naval operations in the areas of C5I system integration and interoperability, spectrum management and electromagnetic interference (EMI), automated testing, interior communications, navigation, and cybersecurity.

This cost-plus-incentive-fee task order has a 12-month base period and four 12-month option periods.

About: DELTA Resources, Inc. is a woman-owned business with the mission of enabling government customers to make the best decisions for our nation's future. With an initial staff of three, DELTA has grown steadily to over $50 million in annual revenue. DELTA provides technical solutions and professional services to ensure the success of America's fleet and warfighter. DELTA delivers expertise in Systems Engineering, Integration, Information Technology, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Program Acquisition, Financial Management, and Test and Evaluation. With offices in Washington, DC, Alexandria, VA, and Millersville, MD and staff located throughout the nation, DELTA is able to provide its services to customers in a vast geographic region.

