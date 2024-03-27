By achieving RE100 in EMEA in 2023, Delta demonstrates its commitment to fostering sustainable development

HANNOVER, Germany, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, announced today its upcoming participation in Hannover Messe 2024 to unveil its latest advancements in Intelligent Industry Solutions, Smart EV Charging Infrastructure, and Data Centre and Telecom Infrastructure. These innovations reflect the urgent European market trends towards factory automation, sustainable mobility and energy solutions, digital transformation, and efficient data management. Delta's technology-leading and energy-efficient offerings are in perfect harmony with Europe's drive for a smarter and more sustainable future.

Delta to Unveil its New Solutions for Intelligent Industry, Smart Energy and ICT Infrastructure at Hannover Messe 2024

"Demonstrating our prowess in innovation and our commitment to sustainability is at the core of what we do," states Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA region. "Our participation in Hannover Messe 2024 is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technological excellence and our dedication to creating a sustainable future. In 2023, we achieved RE100 across our EMEA operations, committing to 100% renewable energy use in our factories, R&D centers, and offices. This milestone is a testament to our dedication to sustainability. At Hannover Messe 2024, we look forward to demonstrating how our latest solutions align with these trends, offering innovative technologies that pave the way for a greener future."

Delta will be demonstrating a series of solutions to demonstrate its technology leadership, including:

Intelligent Industry Solutions: Navigating the Future

In the realm of Intelligent Industry, Delta will demonstrate two pioneering solutions, highlighting our commitment to innovation in automation. First, our fully integrated Warehouse and Logistics Solutions spotlight the 30kW M∞Vair Series Wireless Charging System, which enables autonomous charging over a gap of up to 150 mm with the efficiency of up to 95% across a wide range of industrial logistics vehicles. Accompanying this is the Machine Vision Solution with 3D ToF Smart Cameras, engineered to ensure smooth navigation for AGVs in dark logistics environments. Second, Delta will be introducing its next-generation smart factory solutions, showcasing an array of robotic solutions designed for versatile automation applications, aiming to boost the productivity and efficiency in the smart factory environment.

Smart Energy Infrastructure: Charging Ahead with Innovation

In line with the energy transformation in the power and automotive industries, Delta offers a complete range of solution for the Smart Energy Infrastructure, ranging from PV Inverters, energy storage, a complete range of AC and DC EV chargers, and the EV Charging Management System. The highlight demonstrated this year is the newly-launched UFC 500 compact ultra-fast EV charger, designed for both public and heavy-duty applications and can charge a heavy-duty vehicle to support approximately a full day's operation within just 2 hours, and offers simultaneous charging for two modern EVs at up to 250 kW each. This breakthrough is a response to the increasing demand for high-power charging solutions and the challenges of land acquisition, showcasing Delta's capability to set new industry benchmarks with its relatively compact, high-performance charging station.

ICT Infrastructure: Powering Communications

Delta's ICT Infrastructure showcase underscores the company's commitment to bolstering robust communication infrastructure, a critical pillar in the era of digital transformation. Delta will present its advanced data center solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern data centers. From containerized to micro data centers, Delta's offerings are engineered to optimize efficiency, reliability, and scalability, addressing the full spectrum of data center requirements. Another highlight is the IPack65, a compact outdoor rectifier system tailored for 5G communication, standing out with its dustproof and waterproof design and achieving an impressive 97.7% efficiency, making it an exemplary choice for powering telecommunications systems. These solutions reflect Delta's expertise in creating intelligent, energy-efficient infrastructures that support the backbone of our digital world.

Explore Delta's Innovations at Hannover Messe 2024

Delta invites visitors to explore its latest technologies and solutions at Hall 11, Stand C05, from 22-26 April. Journalists are welcome to attend Delta's press conference at the stand on Tuesday, 23 April, from 13:30-14:00 CET, for further insights into Delta's contributions towards a sustainable and intelligent industry. For more information about Delta's participation in Hannover Messe 2024 and its innovative solutions, please visit: www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/landing/HM24.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and display, to nurture sustainable cities and smart manufacturing. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372364/Delta_Electronics_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825102/4615568/Delta_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Delta Electronics