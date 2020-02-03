Delta Unveils Highly-Integrated Building Automation Solutions Under the Theme "Smarter Buildings, Smarter Cities" at AHR Expo 2020

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, is showcasing a comprehensive suite of building automation technologies at the 2020 AHR Expo booth in Orlando, Fla. Under the theme "Smarter Buildings, Smarter Cities," the booth will showcase how building and city managers can improve operating efficiency, reduce energy usage and enhance the occupant experience by combining Delta's solutions, which include building automation from subsidiaries Delta Controls Inc. and LOYTEC; surveillance systems from subsidiary VIVOTEK, as well as productivity-enhancing lighting from subsidiary Amerlux. Delta Controls' cutting-edge O3 Sensor Hub 2.0 – an IoT-enabled sensor featuring temperature/humidity sensing, occupancy detection and wireless integration – is a winner of the AHR Expo Innovation Award in the building automation category.

"Intelligent cities rely on effortless communication between devices and systems at every level while next-generation buildings require smart building control, surveillance, lighting and other related solutions", said Bill Lo, general manager of Delta's Building Automation Business Group. He added, "In recent years, Delta has successfully acquired state-of-the-art companies to strengthen its smart building automation capabilities. Our wide breadth of solutions and expertise shows what is truly possible for smart infrastructure. The seamless connectivity and integration between our technologies will change the way contractors, facility managers and municipalities view IoT."

Visitors to the booth will enter a simulated cityscape and follow a road to learn how various solutions fit into Delta's smart buildings and smart cities vision. Among the booth demonstrations is a smart, streetlight-supported EV charging station that showcases how Delta brings intelligence to commercial and public spaces. Amerlux's LED lighting integrates with VIVOTEK security cameras and a Delta AC mini level 2 EV charger. Supported by Delta's advanced building control software, the system adjusts lighting based on user movement and the time of day. Charger access can be monitored by the system through the VIVOTEK camera, which scans license plates or other identification to activate the charger for authorized vehicles.

Solutions on display at Delta's AHR booth #1161 include:

Building Controls

Delta Controls will showcase the O3 Sensor Hub 2.0, which features a compact design that bundles multiple sensors into one device. Designed to enhance occupant experience, this new solution integrates a variety of sensors – temperature, humidity, occupancy and light – to revolutionize how buildings respond to tenant needs. The system acts as an IoT hub to turn on projectors and TVs, dim lighting and adjust air flow at the building and room level, among other functions. This reduces setup time and improves the rooms' appearance by eliminating multiple sensor installations and locations with a single sensor hub.

LOYTEC will display the latest solutions from their building management and control portfolios. Compatible with all open building control protocols such as BACnet, DALI, KNX, Modbus, EnOcean, OPC and LonMark, these systems act as the building's control center to enable intelligent and efficient use of HVAC, lighting, elevators, surveillance, EV charging and more. While other manufacturers need multiple controllers to cover all applications, LOYTEC's award-winning LIOB-585 Controller offers one compact controller for all unitary and terminal applications. No programming or configuration software is necessary with the LIOB-585 while using the embedded Web user interface. Also on board is LOYTEC's groundbreaking embedded JavaScript IoT integration engine (Node.js) to connect to a myriad of IoT devices.

The GEN2 bypass system, a supplement to Delta's robust line of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), will debut at AHR Expo. A truly smart bypass featuring Delta Controls' enteliWEB applications, the GEN2 can seamlessly integrate into a building automation system. Built in BACnet and BACnet IP and including a full function enteliZONE controller, the GEN2 can be configured and operated with ease from anywhere. Its intelligent functions allow for easy setup, reduced wiring and more streamlined control of VFDs.

Indoor Air Quality; Fans and Thermal Management

Developed with Delta's DC motor technology, Delta Breez bathroom ventilation fans deliver substantial energy savings, boast superior reliability and are virtually silent compared to typical AC motor alternatives. Booth visitors will experience the latest enhancements, including color-changing LED lights and edge-lit designs for enriched ambiance and aesthetics within residential environments. To complement its existing IAQ portfolio, Delta will introduce a new line of DC motor ceiling fans that provide energy savings of up to 70 percent versus their AC motor counterparts.

Delta's commercial DC motor technology will be showcased through its Electronically Communicated (EC) fans, which feature an integrated AC-to-DC inverter and magnet rotor. Delivering significant power savings as compared to AC motor fans while maintaining compatibility with AC sources, Delta's Commercial Refrigerator Fans and Motors can offer a high-performing and cost-saving solution for refrigerated transports, cold storage, cooling centers, purifiers and more. Powered by DC brushless fans, Delta's Cabinet Thermal Solutions are known for their low noise, energy efficiency and reliability. Rated for indoor and outdoor use, these solutions include heat exchangers, air conditioners, thermoelectric coolers and heaters.

Security and Surveillance

Supported by advanced H.265 compressing and image identification technologies, VIVOTEK surveillance solutions are ideal for remote management. Its thermal cameras can quickly identify fluctuations in equipment and temperature-sensitive areas such as mechanical rooms, rooftop HVAC, and data centers. Similarly, its license plate recognition cameras ensure continuous monitoring of building visitors and can be used for access control for authorized personnel.

Human-Centric Lighting

Tunable white lighting from Amerlux improves concentration and cognitive functions, while enhancing health and well-being. Integration with smart controls allow light fixtures to respond to their surroundings and serve as data hubs for supervising building operations, charging stations, security cameras and utilities. At the booth, Amerlux will showcase several architectural grade, LED lighting fixtures that are ideal for commercial and retail spaces, including the SPEQ family of track heads, Linea family of LED pendants and Rook 350, which reimagines the Hornet HP Downlight in a popular pendant form.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 9 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Media Contacts:

Delta Electronics (Americas)

Public Relations and Communications

Richard Chang

+1 (510) 364-8432

richard.chang@deltaww.com

PAN Communications for Delta Electronics (Americas)

Sean Welch

+1 (407) 734-7330

swelch@pancomm.com

SOURCE Delta

Related Links

http://www.deltaww.com

