Delta Vacations Offers New Culinary Walking Tours and Cooking Classes in Europe

Discover local hidden gems and taste authentic dishes that are every foodie's dream. The best part about it is, you can add-on any of the following food walking tours to a Delta Vacations package.

Dublin

Irish Food Trail

The Irish Food Trail Experience offers the perfect way to experience Irish culture. This fun and exciting city walking tour explores Dublin's hidden restaurants. Your tour begins with the history of Dublin and Dublin Castle, which will give you a sense of the city's storied past. There is no better way to get to know Dublin than by trying local produce and traditional Irish dishes. In the company of a local tour guide, this informative tour serves up a taste of Dublin you won't forget.

Whiskey Trail Deluxe

Taste the spirit of Ireland on this Whiskey Trail Deluxe tour. Visit famous pubs in Dublin to sample carefully selected Irish whiskey along with Irish food pairings. There is nothing better than an Irish pub, which is the perfect place to relax, unwind and get acquainted with Irish hospitality. Taste six different Irish whiskies paired with local Irish produce such as Irish cheese, soda bread, seafood and handmade chocolates and more.

Florence/Tuscany

Italian Cooking Lesson with Chef Guided Market Shopping

Your culinary lesson will begin with a guided shopping tour for fresh ingredients needed for your cooking class. Based on the day of the week it could be an outdoor local market or a traditional store. While shopping, you will also learn about each ingredient and its origin.

After shopping, the interactive cooking lesson will begin at the cooking school where you'll learn to make authentic fresh pasta. The hands-on class begins with assembling the ingredients and working on the menu for the day, which includes two fresh pastas along with sauces and dessert. Professional chefs will teach you all their secrets of creating a traditional Florentine meal. At the end of the class, you'll enjoy the tantalizing three-course lunch you prepared, accompanied by delicious local wines.

Pizza and Gelato Making Class

Learn how to make delicious pizza and gelato just like the Italians do! Join a late-afternoon class, where local pizza chefs, known as pizzaiolos, will introduce you to the history of these glorious Italian creations. The hands-on class will start with a lesson on how to make the perfect dough, and flavorful tomato sauce, followed by baking your hand-crafted pizza to perfection in an authentic wood burning oven. Gelato is Italy's favorite sweet treat, and in this class you will not only sample it, but you will also learn how to make it from scratch from an expert Italian chef. This activity is strongly recommended for families who want their children to learn about the Italian culture. It is an easy and fun experience that you can take home and practice again and again.

Venice

Special Evening In Venice Tour - Venetia Savor and Legends

Discover the mystery and enchantment of Venice after sunset with an expert tour guide. Savor the intimate atmosphere of this island city as you make your way through softly lit narrow streets and stone bridges. The tour will stop at local Venetian bacari wine bars to sample famous cicchetti dishes. These delicious nibbles of small tapas-style dishes are ideal for pairing with a glass of Italian wine. Your culinary adventure will be combined with tales of Venice's ghosts and legends. The tour itinerary is variable in order to avoid the crowd of tourists, so you can fully appreciate the historic Rialto area, as well as the Cannaregio and Castello neighborhoods.

Rome

Afternoon Food Tour & Aperitif

Discover and savor authentic Italian cuisine by sampling some of Rome's best foods that are paired with craft beers or wines on an afternoon walking tour through the Regola and Trastevere neighborhoods. Your guide will take you past historical sights, while enjoying trapizzino (triangular sandwich), porchetta (roasted pork) and traditional pasta, along with specially selected Italian craft beer, wine or sodas. On this tour you'll also sample two variations of the Spritz, a popular aperitivo cocktail, made with sparkling water, white wine and either Aperol or Campari, each giving this famous "orange" drink a different finishing taste. You'll finish up with a delicious Gelato ice cream that is made with fresh ingredients.

Italian Cooking Lesson

This fun and interactive Italian Cooking Lesson in Rome will help you develop new culinary skills. Professional chefs will teach you all their secrets of creating a traditional Roman meal including making authentic fresh pasta. You'll start your hands-on class assembling the ingredients and working on the menu for the day, which will include two fresh pastas along with sauces and dessert. At the end of the lesson, you'll enjoy a tantalizing three-course lunch you prepared, accompanied by delicious local wines.

London

Indian Food Tour

On this tour, you will discover exciting Indian curries and flavorsome dishes. You will also learn about Indian food, with its multitude of spices, as well as its diversity and culinary presence in London. You'll venture off the beaten track for a truly authentic experience in London's famous Brick Lane area, with its buzzing bars, food scene, art exhibits and popular restaurants. Here you will sample a wide variety of Indian curries, including hot and sour combinations, all served with delicious fluffy naan bread and cold Indian beer (soft drink options or wine will also available). The tour will stop to visit a typical Indian shop, to sample tasty pakoras (fried veggie and meat snacks) and spongy dhokras (steamed chickpea flour snacks). Next stop is a traditional Indian sweet shop, where you will enjoy tasting sweet gulaab jamuns (deep fried donuts) and creamy ras malai (cheese dumplings in cream sauce). Afterward, the tour will stop at an Indian supermarket to taste and see an after dinner treat, paan, being made. The last stop on the tour is to an authentic Punjabi restaurant, which serves Tandoori favorites like sizzling chicken tikkas (cutlets) and succulent lamb chops. There may also be a secret dish revealed to you during your tour.

London Bridge Food Tour

Discover and savor traditional British food on this London food tour led by an expert local guide. Set your taste buds tingling with tastings of bacon and egg bap (sandwich), sausage roll, award-winning fish and chips, English desserts, cheeses and local ale or cider, and teas. Experience real British culture with a visit to the exciting Borough Market. Here, you will enjoy sampling more local culinary flavors, as well as learn the history of the market and the surrounding areas, including Sir Francis Drake's Golden Hind, the Shard and Southwark Cathedral. You'll have 10-20 minutes free time to browse the market, before continuing to a historic pub for additional tastings of food and local brew. Along the way, you will enjoy the unforgettable sights, including the world famous London Bridge and Tower Bridge, as well as the Battleship HMS Belfast on the River Thames.

London Craft Beer Tour

Indulge in tasting lager, stout, ale and beer on this London Craft Beer tour through two of London's most iconic boroughs, Shoreditch and The City. Your local guide will accompany you to samplings at two different London pubs, one traditional and one microbrewery. You will have the chance to speak directly to a Master Brewer about the intricacies of the brewing process, while sampling beers straight from the tank. Sometime during your tour, a secret venue will be revealed as an added surprise. Throughout this unique craft beer experience, you'll learn some of the incredible history of the iconic East London boroughs you're exploring.

The listed walking tours are just a sampling of the many other food experiences that Delta Vacations offers in Europe. Delta Vacations also serves up food experiences in other exciting regions like Asia and Mexico. For more information, visit delta.com/vacations.

SOURCE Delta Vacations

Related Links

http://www.delta.com/vacations

