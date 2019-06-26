Delta Vacations University 2019 is Open for Registration

ATLANTA, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for travel advisors to attend Delta Vacations University, which takes place Sept. 21-22, 2019 at the Cobo Center in Detroit. This will be the first time the industry-leading event will be held in Detroit.

Delta Vacations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, has offered this two-day event since 1994 attracting more than 2,500 travel professionals and hotel partners from around the world. The conference includes informative seminars and classes, a partner tradeshow and networking events to discuss what's new in leisure travel. Delta Vacations University was named Best Travel Agent Educational Program by Readers' Choice Awards in 2018.

"We're so excited to welcome our agency partners to Detroit for another amazing year of Delta Vacations University," said Kristen Molloy, Delta Vacations vice president of sales. "The relationships with our travel agency partners are the cornerstone of our business and we continue to pledge our commitment to providing the highest quality event."

This year's theme is "The Power of Connection" with a focus on the Delta Vacations network connecting vacationers to the world by creating authentic travel experiences customized to fit their interests and lifestyles. Attendees can choose from more than 60 classes, covering topics ranging from sales and marketing techniques to destination weddings and luxury products to comprehensive updates on popular hotels and destinations.

Travel professionals can register for Delta Vacations University, access the full schedule of activities and obtain more information on keynote speakers, evening reception and nearby accommodations by visiting deltavacationsuniversity.com.

About Delta Vacations – Delta Vacations, the official vacation provider of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), offers travel agents convenient, one-stop shopping for vacation packages that bundle flights aboard Delta and its strategic partners – Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and Virgin Atlantic – with stays at more than 5,000 hotels and resorts in more than 300 of the world's top leisure destinations. Delta Vacations also offers rental cars and hundreds of exciting activities, tours and excursions that can be added to vacation packages. Delta Vacations has earned numerous industry awards including Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards. Delta Vacations is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. Travel professionals can learn more about us and our vacation products at worldagentdirect.com or by calling 1-800-727-1111.You can also follow Delta Vacations on Twitter and Instagram @deltavacations.

SOURCE Delta Vacations

Related Links

http://www.delta.com/vacations

