Delta Variant Sparks Significant Shifts In Consumer Sentiment, Numerator Reports

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, reports a reversal in consumer comfort with reopening activities as concern over the Delta variant leaps. Survey results show the following key findings:

Concern over COVID-19 jumped in August as the Delta variant spread. Nearly half (46%) of consumers say that they are highly concerned about COVID, up 10 percentage points from July 2021 . More than a quarter (26%) rate their concern a 10/10 – a level not seen since March 2021 (25% of consumers).

Nearly half (46%) of consumers say that they are highly concerned about COVID, up 10 percentage points from . More than a quarter (26%) rate their concern a 10/10 – a level not seen since (25% of consumers). Half of all consumers are more concerned about the Delta variant than the original strain. 51% say they are specifically concerned about this variant, and 50% are more worried about this variant than they were about the original strain of COVID-19. 3 in 5 consumers (61%) think the Delta variant has the potential to push their region back into lockdowns.

51% say they are specifically concerned about this variant, and 50% are more worried about this variant than they were about the original strain of COVID-19. 3 in 5 consumers (61%) think the Delta variant has the potential to push their region back into lockdowns. Half of vaccinated consumers are worried about being infected. 66% of vaccinated consumers say they are generally worried about the Delta variant, 62% about adult family and friends becoming infected, and 48% on becoming infected themselves.

66% of vaccinated consumers say they are generally worried about the Delta variant, 62% about adult family and friends becoming infected, and 48% on becoming infected themselves. Among consumers who will not get the vaccine, the greatest concerns are focused on mandates, closures and lockdowns. 44% are worried about reimposed or extended mask mandates, 43% on new lockdowns or restrictions, and 32% are concerned about the impact on students returning to schools.

COVID-19 Concerns by Vaccination Status

Percentage of Consumers Reporting

Concern Percent of Vaccinated Consumers Percent of Consumers Who Won't Get the Vaccine Delta variant 66% 21% Adult friends & family becoming infected 62% 29% Becoming infected myself 48% 28% Children becoming infected 46% 25% Impact on students 45% 32% Lockdowns 41% 43% Mask mandates 34% 44% Travel restrictions 30% 27% None of the above 1% 16%

After two months of increasing comfort levels with many activities and behaviors, consumers are back to feeling cautious, and changing their behaviors as a result:

Consumers are less comfortable with indoor activities, particularly shopping mask-less.

Consumers indicating they are comfortable shopping without a mask dropped 15 percentage points from July to August



Comfort levels decreased significantly in August for attending a concert or show (-13 points), gathering mask-less with friends and family (-11 points), attending in-person classes (-11 points), and eating inside a restaurant (-9 points).

Half of consumers now prefer wearing masks in public.

More than half of consumers (53%) say they prefer to wear masks in public at this point in time (63% of vaccinated consumers vs 25% of unvaccinated consumers).



46% of consumers say they prefer to shop at retailers that require masks (56% of vaccinated vs 22% of unvaccinated).



Over 2 in 5 (43%) think proof of vaccination should be required for public indoor spaces (60% of vaccinated vs 12% of unvaccinated).

Changes in Consumer Comfort Levels: August vs July 2021

% of consumers somewhat or extremely comfortable with activity in August vs July

Activity Point change from August vs July Shopping inside a store with no mask -15 points Attending a concert or show -13 points Gathering with family & friends with no masks -11 points Attending in-person classes -11 points Eating inside a restaurant -9 points Commuting via public transportation -9 points Going to a bar or club -8 points Flying on an airplane -7 points Traveling for leisure -7 points Attending religious services -7 points Staying at a hotel -6 points Eating outside at a restaurant -5 points Ordering takeout food -5 points Gathering with family & friends with masks -3 points

With the rise of the Delta variant, consumers have adjusted their expectations for a return to pre-COVID times:



Consumers are less optimistic. 1 in 5 consumers (20%) say they are highly optimistic about a return to normal, down from 1 in 3 (33%) at the beginning of the summer.

1 in 5 consumers (20%) say they are highly optimistic about a return to normal, down from 1 in 3 (33%) at the beginning of the summer. Vaccinated consumers are more optimistic than unvaccinated. Among those who do not plan to get the vaccine, 12% say they are not at all optimistic about a return to normal, compared to 3% of vaccinated consumers.

Among those who do not plan to get the vaccine, 12% say they are not at all optimistic about a return to normal, compared to 3% of vaccinated consumers. Half of consumers believe reopening is pushed until 2022. Timing expectations for a return to normal have significantly shifted. Nearly half (48%) of consumers say they expect full reopening to be delayed until 2022 or later, up from 23% of consumers who said the same in July and 18% in June.

Timing expectations for a return to normal have significantly shifted. Nearly half (48%) of consumers say they expect full reopening to be delayed until 2022 or later, up from 23% of consumers who said the same in July and 18% in June. Consumers are returning to COVID behaviors. After steady increases throughout 2021, the number of consumers who said they had resumed pre-COVID behaviors decreased for the first time, dropping from 39% in July to 27% in August.

*Results are based on a Numerator consumer sentiment survey fielded to 1000+ Numerator panelists on a monthly basis. Data in this release is primarily based on Waves 5 and 6 of the survey, fielded on 7/15/21 and 8/13/21, respectively. Responses are shown at a total level and also broken out by COVID-19 vaccine status and intention, based on Numerator's Premium Vaccine People Groups.

