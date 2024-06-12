Delta Water Products Group Unveils Rebranding and Recent Acquisitions

KAMLOOPS, BC, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Delta Water Products Group is thrilled to announce significant changes underway, marked by strategic acquisitions and a comprehensive rebranding effort. The company's recent acquisitions, including WaterTec (WaterTec Ltd. in Canada and WaterTec Inc. in the US), Arndt Motor & Pump Service, and Aquateck West, will now seamlessly integrate with its existing flagship brands, Delta Water Products and Delta Irrigation, under the new unified identity of DELTA WATER PRODUCTS GROUP.

This strategic alignment consolidates the strengths and expertise of each entity, offering an expanded portfolio of products and services across Western Canada (including BC, AB, and SK) and the Pacific Northwest (WA). The combined entity will provide enhanced solutions in Irrigation, Pumps & Motors, Waterworks, Wildfire Response, and HD Conduit segments.

"At Delta Water Products Group, we believe in the power of synergy. By bringing together our acquired brands with our existing flagship brands, we can better serve our customers with a wider range of expertise and offerings," said Jim Dobrovolny, CEO of Delta Water Products Group.

Under the motto "Together, We Are Delta," the company reaffirms its commitment to technical excellence and customer-focused, cost-effective, and intelligent solutions in irrigation and water systems. The rebranding reflects Delta Water Products Group's dedication to fostering enduring relationships with its customers and partners.

"We value the trust and partnership of our customers and vendors and are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition throughout this exciting journey," added Chris Les, COO.

To learn more about Delta Water Products Group and its expanded offerings, visit the new landing page at www.wearedelta.ca. A full website is scheduled to launch in Fall 2024.

For further inquiries or clarifications regarding these developments, please contact Delta Water Products Group.

About Delta Water Products Group: Delta Water Products Group is an industry leader providing irrigation and water system solutions, serving customers across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. With a focus on technical expertise and a customer-focused approach, the company offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet diverse needs in the water industry.

https://deltawaterproducts.com/

