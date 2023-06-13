Delta Workers to Call for Free and Fair Union Elections at Delta Air Lines Shareholder Meeting

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Association of Flight Attendants; International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

13 Jun, 2023, 12:22 ET

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines workers and labor unions will hold a media event outside the carrier's shareholder meeting in New York City on Thursday, June 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

Delta workers and the unions they are seeking to join are supporting the shareholder adoption of a non-interference policy at the carrier. Shareholder proxies will attend the shareholder meeting to push for Delta to commit to International Labour Organization (ILO) standards on freedom of association, as other airlines have, and to neutrality in union organizing campaigns.

Forty-five thousand Delta employees are actively organizing to join three unions: Delta ramp, cargo and tower workers are seeking to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM). Delta flight attendants are organizing for representation with the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA). Delta mechanics and related workers are organizing to join the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).

In the past, Delta Air Lines management has threatened employees with termination for union activities and continues to host an anti-union website and distribute literature that can be viewed as threatening to employees seeking to unionize.

It is believed that Delta spent approximately $38 million to oppose a flight attendant union campaign in 2010. Its anti-union activities have caused brand damage, including broad media coverage of a 2019 anti-union flyer that told employees to spend money on video games instead of union dues.

WHAT: Media event outside Delta Air Lines' annual shareholder meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, June 15 at 7 a.m. ET.

WHERE: Outside of 450 Lexington Ave., New York, N.Y. 10017. The event will also be livestreamed on the IAM's Facebook page.

WHO: Delta workers and leadership from the IAM, AFA-CWA and IBT.

RSVP: Members of the media should RSVP to Jonathan Battaglia (IAM) at [email protected] by Tuesday, June 13.

Media Contacts:
Jonathan Battaglia, IAM
202-579-3212
[email protected]

Matt McQuaid, IBT
(202) 624-6877
[email protected]

Taylor Garland, AFA
[email protected]
202-550-5520 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Association of Flight Attendants; International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.