Delta Youth Invited to Explore the Classics

TUTWILER, Miss., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, local youth ages 10-18 are invited to discover the rich cultures of the ancient Mediterranean world through a new program offered by the University of Mississippi's Department of Classics and the Tutwiler Community Education Center (TCEC).

"Classics for All" will allow Delta-area students to actively engage with topics like ancient Greece, Rome, and Egypt through hands-on activities, language exploration, and lively discussion. Students will meet on three Saturdays over the semester at TCEC to participate in the program free of charge. A memorable field trip to the University of Mississippi is also planned so students can experience college life.

The program is the brainchild of University of Mississippi Classics Professor Dr. Molly Pasco-Pranger. "We strive to empower students by helping them connect contemporary life and cultures of the past. Our ultimate goal is to ignite curiosities and expand horizons," she said.

Local TCEC Director Hans Hageman has been working closely with Dr. Pasco-Pranger to spearhead new educational initiatives to revolutionize learning opportunities for Delta youth. "For too long, rural students have been denied access to innovative programs that stimulate creativity and critical thinking. This collaboration represents our commitment to transformative, hands-on education that prepares the next generation of Mississippi leaders," Hageman commented.

The Classics for All program will meet on three Saturdays this spring: February 17, March 23, and April 6 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Tutwiler Community Education Center. For more information or to register, please contact 662-345-8393.

